The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Madrid to make final Haaland pitch

Real Madrid are set to make a last minute move for in-demand Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland after Manchester City intensified their interest in recent weeks, writes Sport.

It is reported that the LaLiga giants have made an approach for the 21-year-old Norway star as Los Blancos are keen to respond to Pep Guardiola's attempts to persuade him to the Premier League.

Much as as the two sides are set to meet in the Champions League semifinal later this month, the two clubs will also go head-to-head for the signature of Haaland.

Haaland has kept his cards close to his chest regarding where his future could be. Nonetheless, with BVB reportedly focused to on signing FC Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi as Haaland's replacement, the German club seem prepared to lose their star striker despite previous efforts to keep him.

Haaland has scored 25 goals in as many games across all competitions for Dortmund this season, including two scores in Sunday's 6-1 Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick discussed the future of Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored a hat-trick in the Red Devils' 3-2 win over Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. As quoted by Manchester Evening News, when asked about the 37-year-old striker's future at Old Trafford, he said: "This is in the end is not my decision. Cristiano has got another year of his contract, this will be a decision for the new manager to take, together with the board."

- Marseille are preparing to fend off interest from Villarreal and Sevilla for Amine Harit, according to Foot Mercato. The 24-year-old is on loan with the Ligue 1 side, and the latest report reveals that they are already negotiating with Schalke to make his stay become permanent. Harit has made 24 appearances this season for Marseille, contributing to six goals.

- Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Luka Modric will finish his career at Real Madrid. The 36-year-old midfielder's contract is set to expire in the summer, and speaking on the current situation between the LaLiga side and Modric's representatives, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, he said: "Modric will finish his career here at Real Madrid. I don't know when, but it will happen. This is the idea of the club and Luka."

- The future of Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite could be becoming more clear with reports that there is interest from two clubs in LaLiga. Calciomercato reveals that both Valencia and Celta Vigo are considering making a move for the 30-year-old Denmark international who has found himself out of manager Xavi Hernandez's plans. It is reported that he would be open to making the switch to either side interested, though no official bid has been made yet.

- Inter Miami CF are planning to offer Sergio Ramos a two-year deal, writes Ekrem Konur. The 36-year-old centre-back hasn't lived up to expectations at Paris Saint-Germain since making the switch there from Real Madrid last summer, with a number of fitness concerns playing a part in him starting just three games in the league this season.