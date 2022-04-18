Robert Lewandowski, 33, has reportedly attracted the interest of FC Barcelona, who are keen to give him the long-term deal he wants after his current deal with Bayern Munich ends. Boris Streubel/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona seek Robert Lewandowski for long haul

Barcelona are planning on doing everything they can to bring Robert Lewandowski to the Nou Camp this summer, according to a report from Sport.

The Spaniards are reportedly hoping to sign the 33-year-old Polish international on a three-year deal, with the striker currently assessing his options, rather than extending his existing contract with Bayern Munich, which is set to expire in 2023.

It is believed that Lewandowski seeks a new challenge, particularly after Bayern's shock elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Villarreal. Meanwhile, Barcelona are said to believe he has the character and leadership qualities missing since Lionel Messi's departure last summer.

Lewandowski has scored 309 goals in 379 appearances in Germany, but he appears to have doubts about extending his stay in the Bundesliga. Although Lewandowski's talks with Bayern are set to continue, it looks as though Barca are able to offer him what he wants, which is long-term security.

Bayern are reluctant to let their talisman leave the club, but they would consider a deal if he they could get around €60 million. Barca are looking to part with closer to €25m, so there remains a lot of work still to be done between the two clubs.

08.00 BST: Ajax's technical manager Gerry Hamstra has said they are doing everything they can to convince Manchester United managerial target Erik ten Hag to stay at the club

Ten Hag is close to finalising a deal to move to United, with sources telling ESPN that official confirmation of the Dutchman's appointment could come as early as the end of April.

Hamstra, who is the highest technical manager at Ajax after Marc Overmars resigned earlier this year, said that the club is now preparing both for him staying and leaving.

"There is interest for Erik ten Hag, that is normal. He has done fantastic," Hamstra said ahead of Ajax's 2-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Cup final.

"We hope he stays. We have to stick with the facts, he has not left yet. He still is focusing on Ajax, so do we.

"We did everything possible [to keep him at Ajax]. We were very busy with that. He reacted that he is focussing on Ajax now. Now we are preparing for two scenarios, Ten Hag might stay or might leave."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

- Borussia Dortmund are pushing Manchester City for a decision on Erling Haaland, according to the Sun. They believe the German club want a decision as quickly as possible so they can plan for the 21-year-old striker's replacement. Haaland has a £64m release clause in his contract, which activates this summer, and Manchester City lead the race for his signature ahead of Real Madrid. Dortmund have not given up hope of persuading Haaland to stay, but with City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly desperate to land a striker, it looks as though this could finally be the summer in which the Norwegian moves on to pastures new.

- Eden Hazard will sub a move this summer to prove himself at Real Madrid, according to his brother, who spoke to RTBF. It had been claimed that Hazard could be a shock signing for Arsenal this summer, but Kylian Hazard believes that his brother will try and turn around his form, which has been disappointing and besieged by injury since his move to the Bernabeu from Chelsea. Talks between Real and Arsenal were believed to have taken place, but it would appear as though Hazard doesn't want to leave the club before he's reached his best form.

- Everton star Richarlison has instructed his agent to find him a new club at the end of the season, according to Football Insider. The 24-year-old is currently embroiled in a relegation battle as he looks to keep Everton in the Premier League, but whatever happens he appears keen to quit the club in search of Champions League football. The Brazilian forward has two years left on his existing contract, but despite crunch talks between the club and the player's representatives, it looks as though he could be on the move at the end of the season.

- Barcelona are keen to get Philippe Coutinho's future sorted before June in order for them to sort out their finances, and their own squad improvements, reports Sport. The Catalan club are hoping to recoup €40m for the attacking midfielder, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa. Villa boss Steven Gerrard is keen to make Coutinho's stay a permanent one, but Villa are unwilling to meet the asking price and instead want to negotiate a lower fee. However, Barca may decide to instruct the 29-year-old's representatives to talk with other clubs. Ultimately, Barcelona are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer, but they need to move on players such as Coutinho before they can dip into the transfer market themselves.

- Alexandre Lacazette is looking increasingly likely to leave Arsenal this summer, and L'Equipe reports the 30-year-old could be on his way back to former club Lyon. The French international joined the Gunners in 2017 from Lyon and is wanted by the Ligue 1 side's president Jean-Michel Aulas, with Lacazette's contract set to expire in June. Lyon approached Lacazette earlier in the year in the hope of persuading him to sign a pre-contract agreement, but now they're hoping to get the deal over the line at the second time of asking. Lyon are also targeting Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, but Lacazette is seen as the easier signing.