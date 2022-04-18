The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: James to join Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking to strengthen his defence ahead of the new season, and the former Chelsea boss could raid his old club after identifying Reece James as one of his top targets.

That's according to the Mirror, who believe James's performances in the Champions League quarterfinal defeat against Madrid impressed Ancelotti's scouting department.

Madrid are believed to have watched James nine times this season in total, and though the right-sided defender has three years left to run on his existing contract, the LaLiga side believes it can tempt the 22-year-old to the Spanish capital.

Ancelotti is looking to shake up his squad this summer, with the England international being the perfect fit for the right-hand side of Madrid's defence next season.

Madrid will need to shed some players before any big moves and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel would be reluctant to see James go, but the ownership uncertainty at Chelsea could see a deal come to fruition.

Could Reece James join Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid? Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City have been boosted by the news that Real Madrid are close to giving up their pursuit of Erling Haaland, according to Goal. Los Blancos are keen to add the Borussia Dortmund star to their frontline, but they're not prepared to break the bank or destabilize their dressing room to do so. In particular, it's Haaland's salary demands that appear to be the biggest stumbling block. Madrid have already seen two high-profile signings, Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale, miss a large number of games due to injury, and they're reluctant to risk everything on another high-profile addition.

- Norwich City are planning a £4 million move for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, according to Football Insider. Canaries boss Dean Smith is a big fan of the 24-year-old, who has excelled since joining Nottingham Forest on loan in January. Championship side Forest are themselves keen to turn the striker's short-term move into a more permanent one, but their ability to do so may rest on whether or not they can win promotion to the Premier League. Davis is contracted to Villa until 2024, but it's believed Steven Gerrard will give the green light to Davis's departure at the end of the season.

- Manchester City are interested in signing Portuguese striker Rafael Leao from AC Milan, according to journalist Nicolo Schira. The 22-year-old has scored 12 goals this season, helping the Rossoneri ignite a title challenge. As such, he has been offered a contract extension that would see him stay at the San Siro until 2026 with a salary increase to €4.5m a year. Milan are extremely reluctant to see Leao to leave, which is why they're likely to ask for at least €70m for his signature. Undeterred, City have opened talks with Jorge Mendes, the player's agent.

- AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho is turning his attentions to Barcelona winger Abde Ezzalzouli as he looks to bolster his squad in the summer, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian side are said to be willing to offer €10m for the forward, with Barcelona contemplating the move in order to raise funds for their own targets at the end of the season. Abde has had little game time at Camp Nou in the last few months, though has impressed for Barca B. Barca recognise that they're unlikely to be able to give Abde the minutes he wants next season, and so are considering a potential deal with a buyback clause.

- West Ham United are monitoring Burnley's Nick Pope as the London club look to finalise its goalkeeper positions for next season. The Daily Mail believe that the Hammers were already considering Pope before the 29-year-old's man-of-the-match performance against them at the London Stadium at the weekend. West Ham do have an option to secure their curent backup Alphonse Areola on a permanent deal for £10m from Paris Saint-Germain, but his wages would be at the top of their pay structure. Areola has also been earmarked by Fulham, and the Hammers believe England international Pope would be a more affordable option.