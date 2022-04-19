The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd want Torres in backline boost

Manchester United are already making plans for next season and could make a move for Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres, according to Manchester Evening News.

The Premier League side were linked with the 25-year-old last summer before eventually securing the signing of Raphael Varane. But with the France international missing a number of games through injury this season, the club have now decided on acquiring a centre-back when the transfer window opens.

It is understood that the Red Devils will look to move on both Eric Bailly and Phil Jones in the summer to help make room for the addition of a new defender, with Torres escalated to the top of the Old Trafford hierarchy's shortlist.

The Spain international is reported to have a release clause in his contract for a fee of €60 million, and while he is open to leaving his boyhood club at the end of the season, he is currently focused on his side's run in the Champions League, with Villarreal set to meet Liverpool in the first leg of the semifinals on April 27.

Pau Torres could be on his way to Old Trafford. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Raheem Sterling will make a decision on his Manchester City future at the end of the season, writes the Mirror. AC Milan have recently been linked with the 27-year-old winger, though contract talks are expected to begin at the end of the season with Pep Guardiola's side keen to keep him at the Etihad Stadium.

- Sevilla have decided against making the loan move of Anthony Martial permanent with the club's plans to lower the salary bill, reports Marca. The 26-year-old has had a mixed spell in LaLiga since joining from Manchester United, and despite belief that he could potentially find form with a second season, his £13 million-per-season contract would need to be heavily reduced for a deal to be possible.

- Real Madrid are looking to lock down the future of Vinicius Junior at the Santiago Bernabeu by handing him a new five-year contract, reveals the Here We Go podcast. Recent rumours suggest that Carlo Ancelotti's side are set for a busy summer once the transfer market opens, but with the 21-year-old impressing this season with form that has produced 17 goals. It seems as though the LaLiga side have no plans to move him despite reports of the need for a lighter wage bill to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

- Lautaro Martinez wants to stay at Internazionale this summer, according to Cesar Luis Merlo. The 24-year-old striker was on-target as Inter defeated rivals AC Milan 3-0 at the San Siro on Tuesday. And amid speculation of clubs across Europe plotting a move for the Argentina international in the summer, the latest indicates that he has no desire to leave Serie A at the end of the season.

- Benfica are interested in setting up a potential return for Angel Di Maria, says Pedro Almeida. The 34-year-old PSG winger looks almost certain to leave the Parc des Princes at the end of the season, with no sign of any talks taking place regarding a new contract. But despite being available as a free agent, Benfica will look to see whether the Argentina international would be willing to join on a significantly lower salary than the €13.4 million-per-season he earns in France.