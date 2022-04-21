Craig Burley breaks down how Arsenal were able to pick up the huge 4-2 win over Chelsea. (1:18)

TOP STORY: Arsenal, Spurs, Man United in race for Tielemans

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans could be available for around £40 million this summer and there's a top-four battle for his signature, says The Sun.

Tielemans, 24, has a year left on his contract and has yet to agree terms to stay. The Belgium international wants to play Champions League football, which ninth-placed Leicester won't be able to offer this season, but there are a host of interested clubs.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Man United are all fighting it out for the final spot in next season's Champions League behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, but will also go head-to-head to land Tielemans. One imagines that whoever nails fourth in the Premier League at the end of the season will be top of the queue to land him.

LIVE BLOG

09.25 BST: LAFC star Carlos Vela is in the process of finalizing a new Designated Player contract to remain with the Black and Gold "at least through 2023," sources confirmed to ESPN.

Vela's current deal is due to expire on June 30, and as such he has been free to sign a pre-contract anywhere in the world since the start of the year. Sources cautioned that Vela hasn't signed the deal just yet, but now the former Mexico international looks set to remain in Los Angeles through the end of the 2023 campaign, if not beyond.

Vela, 33, has been LAFC's marquee player since arriving ahead of the club's inaugural season in 2018. Since then he has scored 63 goals and added 40 assists in 97 league and playoff appearances, leading LAFC to the Supporters' Shield in 2019 and winning the league's MVP award that same season. It was during that campaign that he scored a league record 34 goals.

09.00 BST: The Evening Standard reports that Tottenham plan to make Dejan Kulusevski's loan from Juventus permanent at the end of the season.

Kulusevski, who will celebrate his 22nd birthday on Monday, is on loan at Spurs until the summer of 2023, but he has made such an impact that boss Antonio Conte wants to complete the transfer as soon as possible.

The Sweden international can be signed by Spurs this summer for a transfer fee off £24.9m, which is in addition to the £8.3m loan fee already paid. However, if Spurs don't sign the attacker until the summer of 2023, the transfer fee could rise to £29.1m.

Kulusevski has three goals and six assists to his name in 10 Premier League starts since.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Bayern Munich have named the transfer fee if Robert Lewandowski is going to leave the Allianz Arena in the summer, reveals Bild. The Bundesliga club are keen to renew his deal, but if the 33-year-old striker hasn't agreed terms by the end of the season, they will consider moving him on for a transfer fee of €40m. Barcelona have been regularly linked with securing his signature.

- Antonio Conte has made Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips a priority target for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Telegraph. The 26-year-old looks to be at the top of the shortlist of potential Spurs midfield reinforcements, with the north London club expected to allow Conte to overhaul the squad. Phillips has started just 12 games for Leeds in the Premier League this season, having sustained injury problems throughout the campaign, though he has also remained on the radar of Manchester United too.

- Barcelona have made a contract offer to Sergi Roberto, with hopes of extending the defender's deal at Camp Nou, reveals Sport. The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and after postponing talks in December, manager Xavi Hernandez has this week decided to resume negotiations. It is reported that his representatives met with the Blaugrana on Wednesday, with the player keen to continue his career with them.

- Paul Pogba is open to joining another Premier League club when his contract expires in the summer, according to Sky Sports. The Manchester United midfielder looks almost certain to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, and it is reported that he hasn't ruled out a potential move to domestic rivals. Juventus have also been in contact with the 29-year-old's representatives, with the Bianconeri looking to negotiate a deal that includes a lower salary than the £290,000-per-week he earns at Old Trafford.

- Sam Johnstone is reportedly keen to join Tottenham when his contract expires with West Bromwich Albion in the summer, according to Football Insider. The Premier League club have been scouting the England goalkeeper throughout the season, and the 29-year-old is believed to be keen on making the switch to north London to challenge Hugo Lloris for the No. 1 spot.

- Nemanja Matic is open to moving to AS Roma, reveals Calciomercato. Matic revealed on Friday that he will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season, bringing an end to his five-year spell at Old Trafford. Matic, who is under contract at United until 2023, has made 26 appearances across all competitions for the club this season. The Serie A club would like to compromise on Matic's deal that currently sees him earn a €7m yearly salary, though he is keen to work under Jose Mourinho again for a third time.