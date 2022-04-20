The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal, Atletico eye Sabitzer

Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer could be set to leave the Allianz Arena in the summer, with Bild reporting that Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing him.

The report reveals that the Bundesliga club would be willing to let him go for a fee in the region of €15 million.

The 28-year-old Austria international joined the club from RB Leipzig last summer, but despite signing a four-year contract until 2025, just seven starts in the league this season have seen the majority of his appearances come from the bench, with manager Julian Nagelsmann deploying him as a utility player across a number of positions.

Unable to garner a regular run of games in his preferred position, Sabitzer is now open to leaving the Bundesliga champions after just one season, which leaves the door open to a potential bidding war in the summer as Arsenal and Atletico jostle for position at the front of the queue.

Sabitzer has scored just one goal this season, coming off the bench to find the back of the net in the 4-1 win over SC Freiburg in February.

Marcel Sabitzer has struggled at Bayern but Atletico and Arsenal are keen on him. Helge Prang/GES-Sportfoto via Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich have named their asking price if Robert Lewandowski is going to leave the Allianz Arena in the summer, reveals Bild. The Bundesliga club are keen to renew his deal, but if the 33-year-old striker hasn't agreed to terms by the end of the season, the club will consider moving him on for a fee of €40m. Barcelona have most recently been interested in securing his signature.

- Antonio Conte has made Kalvin Phillips a priority target for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, according to The Telegraph. The 26-year-old Leeds United star looks to be at the top of the shortlist of potential Spurs midfield reinforcements, with the north London club expected to allow Conte to overhaul the squad. Phillips has started just 12 games for Leeds in the Premier League this season, having sustained some injury problems throughout the campaign, though he has also remained on the radar of Manchester United.

- Barcelona have made a contract offer to Sergi Roberto, with hopes of extending the defender's deal at Camp Nou, reveals Sport. The 30-year-old is set to be out of contract in the summer, and after postponing talks back in December, manager Xavi Hernandez has this week decided to negotiations back on the way. It is reported that his representatives met with the Blaugrana on Wednesday, with the player keen to continue his career with them.

- Paul Pogba is open to joining another Premier League when his contract expires in the summer, according to Sky Sports. The Manchester United midfielder looks almost certain to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, and it is reported that he hasn't ruled out a potential move to a domestic rival. Juventus have also been in contact with the 29-year-old midfielder's representatives, with the Bianconeri looking to negotiate a deal that includes a lower salary than the £290,000-per-week he currently earns at Old Trafford.

- Sam Johnstone is reportedly keen to join Tottenham when his contract expires with West Bromwich Albion in the summer, according to Football Insider. The Premier League club have been scouting the England international goalkeeper throughout the season, and the 29-year-old is believed to be keen on making the switch to north London to challenge Hugo Lloris for the No. 1 spot.

- Nemanja Matic is open to moving to AS Roma amid interest from the Serie A side, reveals Calciomercato. Despite the 33-year-old defensive midfielder still having one year left on his deal at Old Trafford, Manchester United are reported to be looking to move him on in the summer. The Serie A club would like to compromise on Matic's deal that currently sees him earn a €7m yearly salary, though the latest indicates that he is keen to work under Jose Mourinho again.