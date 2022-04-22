The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Rashford to leave Man United as Barcelona eye move

Barcelona could move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford if he leaves the club this summer, according to Diario Sport.

It is expected that new manager Erik ten Hag will oversee a massive squad overhaul after being confirmed as the Red Devils boss for next season. And the Old Trafford hierarchy could hand him up to €300 million, with the aim of getting United back to the top of the Premier League.

One of those expected to depart is Rashford. The England international's contract ends in 2023 and he is seemingly not part of Ten Hag's future plans, despite the club having the option to add another year on to his deal.

Rashford has endured a tough season, with injuries limiting the impact he has had and just five goals in 30 appearances across all competitions for United so far.

Barcelona appreciate the 24-year-old's potential and versatility as a striker, but it is felt that this could be a tough deal for the club economically. They are monitoring the transfer market with their previous priority, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, out of reach financially, while Bayern Munich's 33-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski is seen as the most realistic option.

10.32 BST: Should Erling Haaland pick Man City as his next club?

09.50 BST: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has said the issue with signing a new contract at Anfield is not all "about money" as he admits he does not know if an agreement will be found.

In an interview with Four Four Two magazine, Salah, whose existing deal expires in June 2023, said he is confident he will remain at the club next season, regardless of how the negotiations play out.

"I don't know, I have one year left. I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it's not everything about the money at all. So I don't know, I can't tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want," Salah said.

The 29-year-old has played a crucial role for Liverpool this season, leading the side in goals as they continue their bid for a historic quadruple.

He added: "I'm not worried, I don't let myself worry about something. The season didn't finish yet, so let's finish it in the best possible way -- that's the most important thing. Then in the last year, we're going to see what's going to happen."

08.55 BST: Athletic Club coach Marcelino is happy to wait until December to replace Luis Enrique at the helm of Spain's national team, according to El Larguero.

The former Valencia manager has not signed a contract extension with the Basque outfit and his current deal expires this summer.

Marcelino, 56, is considered the No. 1 candidate to replace Luis Enrique should the former Barcelona coach not renew his contract with the Spanish FA. Luis Enrique's contract as Spain coach ends in December after the World Cup and has not given an indication if he will continue after that.

Under Marcelino, Athletic won the Spanish Supercup (2020-21) and twice finished runners up in the Copa del Rey since he took over in January 2021.

Athletic are eighth in LaLiga with five rounds remaining.

08.26 BST: Atletico Madrid are leading the race to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, according to Record.

The Spanish outfit is looking for a replacement for Luis Suarez, whose contract with Atletico ends this summer. Even if Atletico fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, they would still remain a candidate to sign the Uruguay international.

Nunez, 22, is under contract with Benfica until June 2025 but is widely expected to leave the Lisbon club this summer for around €80m. He has attracted the attention of top European clubs after scoring 33 goals in 38 appearances, 10 of which were in the Champions League.

Nunez, meanwhile, is reportedly close to reaching an agreement to sever ties with agent Edgardo Lasalvia. The former Almeria player announced last month he would not renew his contract with Lasalvia, with Nunez expected to sign with Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes.

08.00 BST: Tennis star Serena Williams and Formula One titan Lewis Hamilton have joined Martin Broughton's bid to buy Chelsea, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

Former Liverpool chairman Broughton's consortium includes World Athletics president Sebastian Coe and wealthy investors from around the world, who the group says all wish to maintain Chelsea's top status in world football.

Private equity veterans Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who own sport teams including the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, are also backing Broughton's bid.

A long-standing fan of Arsenal, Hamilton has seized the opportunity to invest in their London rivals. Representatives for Hamilton said he planned to invest more than £10 million ($13m) in the bid being fronted by Broughton and Coe.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Real Madrid are interested in bringing in Newcastle United's January signing Bruno Guimaraes after the 2022 World Cup, as reported by AS. The LaLiga side feels a deal would be too difficult to complete in the summer considering how close it would be to his initial €50m move to England. Los Blancos are in the process of overhauling their midfield and, after previously signing Eduardo Camavinga, they are also looking at AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni.

- Barcelona want to sign Valencia's Carlos Soler, reports Diario Sport, which adds that this could come in the summer or when the midfielder's contract ends in 2023. With that said, the two clubs have a good working relationship and the priority is to find an economic agreement that suits both. Los Che left-back Jose Gaya has also been linked, but a deal for Soler is closer to being completed.

- Giorgio Chiellini is considering leaving Juventus at the end of the season and is tempted by a possible move to Major League Soccer, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The 38-year-old Italy defender's contract comes to an end in June 2022 and he is open to trying a new experience, having first joined the Italian giants in 2005.

- Internazionale are looking at Nice midfielder Kephren Thuram and have even held initial discussions with his agent Mino Raiola, reports Calciomercato. They feel the Frenchman could act as deputy for Marcelo Brozovic while also fulfilling other roles in their midfield.

- Arsenal and Newcastle United are monitoring the situation of Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, according to Ekrem Konur. The Serbia international has made an incredible impact in the Championship this season, contributing a remarkable 40 goals and seven assists in 40 league matches so far.

- Arsenal hope to keep Eddie Nketiah past his current contract, but Crystal Palace and Borussia Monchengladbach are among the clubs trying to sign him, reports The Daily Mail. The 22-year-old's deal ends in June but he has so far turned down any offers from the Gunners due to frustrations around a lack of game time. The striker made his first two Premier League starts of the season in the last two matches, the latter of which saw him score a brace against Chelsea.