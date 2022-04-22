Transfer Talk: Manchester United pursuing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Ten Hag, De Jong to reunite at Old Trafford?

Manchester United could reunite Erik Ten Hag with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong during the summer transfer window, reports Diario Sport.

The two were together at Ajax, and with Ten Hag looking to overhaul the Red Devils squad when he moves to Old Trafford at the end of the season, De Jong has emerged as one of United's priorities.

Barcelona don't want to see the Netherlands international leave, though, feeling that he can be a key player for the club as they aim to move forward under the stewardship of Xavi Hernandez.

The Spanish outlet adds that De Jong doesn't want to leave the Camp Nou, but the emergence of Ten Hag and United's financial power could change that.

Even if the economic aspect means Barca could let the midfielder go due to their own issues, they will still aim to keep De Jong, as he is comfortable in Barcelona and believes the club's project on the pitch can grow.

Ten Hag has criticised the role Barcelona have given De Jong in the past and could look to his former talisman to be the main man in his new midfield, with the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic set to depart United.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Sky Sports Deutschland is reporting that RB Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi will be playing for Borussia Dortmund next season. The outlet says that the striker's signature is all that is missing to complete a deal, with the base transfer fee being €30 million and a potential €6m in add-ons, while Adeyemi will earn €6.5m-per-season.

- Barcelona are monitoring RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, but are aware that a transfer would be difficult to complete, as reported by Ekrem Konur. This is down to the club's current financial situation, but with they dynamic Olmo open to returning to the club that gave him his academy education, Barca are still holding out hope.

- Declan Rice has turned down West Ham United's latest offer of a contract extension and is open to leaving London Stadium in the summer. However, with his deal not ending until 2024, Sky Sports has suggested that the Hammers are insistent their talisman won't be leaving this summer. They would be open to offloading him in 2023 if he hasn't signed another contract by then, adds the report.

- Despite recent reports elsewhere, Mundo Deportivo suggests that Barcelona will not be moving for Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes. The Gunners would want at least €40m for the Brazilian -- which the Blaugrana would not be willing to spend on a defender -- so they are more likely to go for Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta.

- Tottenham Hotspur are keeping an eye on Aston Villa left-back Travis Patterson, according to Football Insider. The 16-year-old is yet to represent Steven Gerrard's senior squad, but is seen as one of the latest exciting talents to emerge from Villa's academy and has caught the eyes of Spurs scouts with his recent performances at Under-23 level.