The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United to move for Brentford's Eriksen

Manchester United have plenty of issues to solve this summer and new manager Erik ten Hag has already hatched a plan to bring Brentford's Christian Eriksen to the club, according to the Daily Star.

Eriksen, 30, has impressed back in the Premier League this season after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020. In a remarkable comeback, the midfielder, who previously played for Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur before spending a year at Internazionale, signed a short-term deal with Brentford that ends this summer.

Ten Hag's Ajax allowed Eriksen to train with them earlier this year as he sought to land himself a contract after proving his fitness, and the Dutch manager is keen to bring him to Old Trafford on a free transfer when his contract expires.

Tottenham are also keen on bringing Eriksen back to the club as he has managed one goal and three assists from seven games so far, while Brentford are also hopeful they can persuade him to stay on.

Christian Eriksen's comeback has been a remarkable story. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich and Manchester United are interested in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, claims journalist Nico Schira. The Austria international has a contract which expires in 2023, and has previously attracted the interest of Liverpool. At 24, the defensive midfielder has plenty of potential to improve and United's current interim manager Ralf Rangnick reportedly recommended Laimer to the board.

- Arsenal will be looking to strengthen their strikeforce this summer as Alexandre Lacazette and Edward Nketiah are set to depart on free transfers. Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who is now playing under Jose Mourinho at AS Roma, is one name on the club's shortlist, says the Daily Star, though the England international would cost in the region of €60m if a deal is to be done.

- Leicester City are keen to sign PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, according to The Sun. Sangare, 24, played against Leicester in both legs of the Europa Conference League quarterfinal earlier this month and has also been linked with a move to Aston Villa. However, Brendan Rodgers is keen to get his man first and will reportedly offer a transfer fee of around €35 million.

- Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Rodrigo De Paul could make a loan move from Atletico Madrid to Inter Milan this summer. De Paul moved to the LaLiga champions over the summer for around €35m from Udinese, but hasn't settled in Spain and wants to return to Italy. The Argentina international is keen to move on, but Inter may only be able to offer him an initial loan move as they have financial issues.

• Tottenham are ready to offer around €25m to sign Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, says journalist Ekrem Konur. The 26-year-old Netherlands international has been a key player for the Italian club this season but Inter need to raise funds and would reportedly be willing to accept a €40m bid. Tottenham want to sign a new right-back this summer and Torino's Wilfried Singo has also been linked with a switch to London.