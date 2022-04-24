Barcelona are weighing their options ahead of a potential summer move for Mohamed Salah. John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca planning Salah swoop

Barcelona are looking to make Liverpool star Mohamed Salah their priority for the summer after landing a sponsorship deal with Spotify, writes The Mirror.

The Blaugrana are keen to make an impact signing in a bid to get back into contention for the LaLiga title against Real Madrid next season, and they have moved the 29-year-old winger to the top of their shortlist.

He will have just one year left on his deal at Anfield in the summer, and despite recent reports that his intention was to stay with Jurgen Klopp's side, there has still been no announcement over a new deal. The sticking point thus far is that Liverpool have not been able to agree on personal terms with the Egypt international's representatives.

Salah has remained one of Klopp's best players this season, contributing to 35 goals in 31 Premier League appearances, but it looks as though Barcelona will try to persuade him to the Camp Nou if an agreement is not reached by the end of the season.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manuel Neuer is set to extend his contract with Bayern Munich by two years, writes Nicolo Schira. The 36-year-old goalkeeper has been in talks with the Bundesliga in recent weeks, and the latest suggests he has decided on signing an extension until the summer of 2024. He has made 37 appearances this season, having joined the club from Schalke 04 in 2011.

- Aston Villa are keen to complete a double swoop from Ligue 1 side Marseille, according to Ekrem Konur. The Premier League club is reported to be interested in Boubacar Kamara and Duje Caleta-Car, who have both been linked with exits following this season. Kamara, 22, will be out of contract at the end of the season, with the midfielder linked to Manchester United in January.

- The race for the signature of Paulo Dybala now looks to be between just two clubs, reports Calciomercato. The 28-year-old forward had been locked in contract negotiations with Juventus throughout this season, but after it was recently reported that he was set to leave the Bianconeri, his next destination looks to be either Internazionale or Atletico Madrid.

- AC Milan want to confirm the signing of Divock Origi by the end of the month, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The 27-year-old striker scored while coming on as a substitute on Sunday as Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League. After advanced negotiations took place between his representatives and the Serie A side recently, it looks as though Milan are set to win the race for his signature. Origi will leave on a free transfer with his contract coming to an end at Anfield this summer.

- Real Betis are looking to secure a deal to sign Isco on a free transfer, writes Marca. The Verdiblancos are prepared to make the 30-year-old attacking midfielder one of the highest-paid players in the squad should he make the switch from the Santiago Bernabeu, with his contract set to expire in the summer. Isco has made just three starts in LaLiga this season for Carlo Ancelotti's presumptive champions.