TOP STORY: Man United head lengthy list chasing Nunez

Darwin Nunez's superb form for Benfica this term has resulted in an illustrious list of names being linked with the Uruguay international, reports AS. In 39 appearances across all competitions, the striker has recorded 33 goals and four assists.

It is said that Benfica will not accept a fee of less than €100 million for the transfer of the 22-year-old striker, and intend to hold out for €130m. The player's agent, Jorge Mendes, is set to meet with several English clubs this week.

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Nunez, partly because of a direct request from incoming boss Erik ten Hag that the forward is signed. Nunez's header knocked his Ajax Amsterdam side out of the Champions League and hopes the Benfica front man can be the focal point at Old Trafford as the Red Devils aim to return to the top.

Other Premier League clubs credited with interest are Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City -- though the latter two moving could rely on Mohamed Salah leaving Anfield and Erling Haaland turning down a move to the Etihad.

In LaLiga, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are looking at him. The Blaugrana would only sign Nunez if they can't bring in Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, while Atleti see him as a replacement for Luis Suarez as they hope to permanently offload Alvaro Morata, having already signed Joao Felix from Benfica.

Bayern see Nunez as the best Lewandowski replacement if the Poland international leaves, while Paris Saint-Germain hold a conditional interest, with possible blocks including Mauro Icardi and the precarious future of sporting director Leonardo.

- Real Madrid are watching on as Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry's future remains uncertain, according to Sky Sport Deutschland. The Germany international's contract ends in 2023 and Bayern are reluctant to lose him as a free agent, as has they have Niklas Sule. Gnabry is yet to decide whether he wants to stay in Bavaria or move, and while Los Blancos are interested, their priority continues to be PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

- Xavi Hernandez wants to ensure there are two players to compete in each position in his Barcelona squad, with Sport suggesting this could see the Blaugrana sign up to seven players in the summer.

Pending free agents Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie have already signed from Chelsea and AC Milan, respectively, and will join in the summer. They hope to sign Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta as a free agent when his contract ends in the summer, while they like Valencia's Jose Gaya but aren't willing to spend big on a left-back so will evaluate the likes of Celta de Vigo's Javier Galan, Manchester United's Alex Telles, Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo, Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico and Real Betis' Alex Moreno. In the attacking areas, they are looking at Lewandowski as well as Leeds United's Raphinha.

- Ekrem Konur reports that while no official bid has yet been made, Manchester United want to bring in Barcelona midfielder Gavi as a replacement for Paul Pogba, whose contract runs out in June. In another tweet, the journalist mentions that the Red Devils are also in talks with Ajax regarding a transfer for Antony and face competition from Chelsea.

- Barcelona are looking at the possibility of signing Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez. according to Foot Mercato. The report suggests the Blaugrana are not alone, stating that AC Milan are seriously looking at the Algeria international while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.

- Newcastle United and Leicester City are both interested in signing Arnaud Kalimuendo after the 20-year-old impressed during his loan from Paris Saint-Germain to Lens this season, reports Foot Mercato. PSG are yet to decide whether they will aim to integrate the striker into their team next season or move him on, with a meeting between representatives of the player and club set to take place soon.

- Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Nicolas Pepe, according to the Sun, which adds that they are resigned to taking a loss on the £72m transfer fee they paid Lille three years ago. They are said to be prepared to accept £25m before the winger's value drops further, while Pepe has also grown frustrated with his lack of game time.