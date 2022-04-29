Napoli's Victor Osimhen could be on his way to the Premier League. Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd keen on Napoli's Osimhen

Premier League clubs are queueing up to land Napoli striker Victor Osimhen with Manchester United currently leading the race, according to Corriere Dello Sport.

Newcastle United were the first English club to show their hand with a bid of £84 million in January, which was rejected, and now the Red Devils appear to have moved ahead of the Magpies after opening talks with Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda.

The Nigeria international has scored 16 goals and set up five more in 28 appearances for Napoli this season, and such form has also alerted Arsenal.

The 23-year-old's goals have helped Napoli stake a claim in the top four in Serie A and though he still has three years remaining on his contract after signing from Lille in 2020, it would appear as though his would-be suitors believe they can get a deal done to bring him to England.

Calenda is leading the negotiations over any potential move, and he is believed to have held "a summit" with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and Osimhen himself.

Napoli are reluctant to lose the star but hope a bidding war will at least drive up his fee.

United's bid will be reliant on getting the green light from new manager Erik ten Haag, while Arsenal appear to be the best suited to offer Champions League football.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

08.48 BST: Four Premier League clubs are among a host of top European sides to have made contact with Paulo Dybala's representatives over a potential free transfer this summer, sources told ESPN's James Olley.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle have all asked to be kept informed of the situation while Tottenham made contact some time ago through the club's managing director of football, Fabio Paratici.

The 28-year-old striker is expected to leave Juventus when his existing contract expires at the end of the season after talks broke down over an extension. ESPN has also been informed that unnamed clubs in Italy and Spain have sounded out Dybala's camp with the player expected to assess his options in the coming weeks as the prospect of staying at Juventus looks increasingly unlikely.

Juventus were thought to have offered Dybala a new deal worth around £160,000-a-week after tax but then sought to change the terms following the January arrival of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. Sources insisted there are as yet no advanced talks between any club and Dybala. Arsenal are in the market for at least one striker this summer with Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus also under consideration.

Meanwhile, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli believes it would have been disrespectful to have offered Dybala a new contract that didn't reflect "his level." Agnelli said: "[Dybala] is a great player, but certain decisions are taken at a given time. In December I would have said that it was impossible to have Vlahovic in January, resources are limited and you have to choose where to invest. There is also the rejuvenating aspect, having invested in Dusan, [Matthijs] De Ligt, [Federico] Chiesa, [Manuel] Locatelli. I can only reiterate the words of [Juventus CEO] Maurizio Arribavene, that to have made an offer to Paulo not suited to his level would not have been correct."

08.00 BST: Ralf Rangnick is considering an offer from the Austrian FA to coach their national team, but has told Manchester United he could still fulfil his role as consultant even if he takes the job, sources have told ESPN's rob Dawson.

The outgoing interim manager at United has a two-year contract to begin an advisory role at Old Trafford from the summer and confirmed at a news conference on Wednesday that he would take up the position.

But sources have told ESPN that he has also held talks about becoming coach of Austria's national team.

Following United's 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday, Rangnick said: "Let us speak tonight about Manchester United, this is the issue. I can confIrm I will definitely continue in the consultancy role.

"So far me and Erik [ten Hag] haven't spoken. But I am more than happy and willing to help and change things for the better.

"It would leave space for another job. but that is what we agreed in November last year."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

- Bayern Munich are making plans to replace Serge Gnabry in case the winger doesn't extend his contract, and they have their eyes on FC Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi, according to Kicker. The 20-year-old left Munich's youth system in 2012 but could make a sensational return after scoring 25 goals in just 65 games in Austria. However, Bayern face competition for the Germany international's signature, with Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona also interested.

- Antonio Rudiger's move to Real Madrid from Chelsea will be confirmed and his contract signed in the next few days in a deal that will see the 29-year-old defender join the Spanish giants until 2026, says Fabrizio Romano. Rudiger failed to agree new and improved terms to stay at Chelsea and despite being linked with Bayern Munich, he will head to the Bernabeu instead when his contract expires in June. Rudiger has played almost 200 times for the Blues and has won the Champions League, FA Cup, Europa League and Club World Cup.

- Darwin Nunez is one of the most wanted men in Europe, and Abendzeitung believe he is more likely to join Paris Saint-Germain than Bayern Munich. The German outlet believes that PSG are planning to sign a replacement for Kylian Mbappe in case the Frenchman decides to join Real Madrid, and Nunez is seen as a more viable option than either Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Romelu Lukaku or Rafael Leao.

- Arsenal are planning a £45m move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford this summer, according to Football Insider. The 24-year-old England striker has been in and out of the United side this season and much has been made about his long-term future at Old Trafford. The Gunners, meanwhile, are keen to add a striker that can fit into Mikel Arteta's system, and they've identified Rashford as a leading candidate for the role.

- Borussia Dortmund are planning for life after Erling Haaland and as such they have identified several young targets they believe have a similar physical presence to the Norwegian, according to Kicker. Dortmund are particularly keen to identify a player in form but yet to reach their peak -- and so have a low transfer price -- and their list includes 19-year-old striker Adam Hlozek from Sparta Prague, 19-year-old Frenchman Hugo Ekitike from Stade Reims, and 18-year-old Benjamin Sesko from FC Salzburg. Hlozek looks to be the most prolific of the three, with eight goals and 12 assists in the league.