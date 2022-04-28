Steve Nicol examines how the mistakes made behind the scenes at Manchester United are keeping them out of the running for elite players. (2:04)

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd keen on Napoli's Osimhen

Premier League clubs are queueing up to land Napoli striker Victor Osimhen with Manchester United currently leading the race, according to Corriere Dello Sport.

Newcastle United were the first English club to show their hand with a bid of £84 million in January, which was rejected, and now the Red Devils appear to have moved ahead of the Magpies after opening talks with Osimhem's Roberto Calenda.

The Nigeria international has scored 16 goals in 28 appearances for Napoli this season, and such form has also alerted Arsenal.

The 23-year-old's goals have helped Napoli stake a claim in the top four in Serie A and though he still has three years remaining on his contract after signing from Lille in 2020, it would appear as though his would-be suitors believe they can get a deal done to bring him to England.

Calenda is leading the negotiations over any potential move, and he is believed to have held "a summit" with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and Osimhen himself.

Napoli are reluctant to lose the star but hope a bidding war will at least drive up his fee.

United's bid will be reliant on getting the green light from new manager Erik ten Haag, while Arsenal appear to be the best suited to offer Champions League football.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen could be on way to the Premier League. Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich are making plans to replace Serge Gnabry in case the winger doesn't extend his contract, and they have their eyes on FC Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi, according to Kicker. The 20-year-old left Munich's youth system in 2012 but could make a sensational return after scoring 25 goals in just 65 games in Austria. However, Bayern face competition for the Germany international's signature, with Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona also interested.

- Antonio Rudiger's move to Real Madrid from Chelsea will be confirmed and his contract signed in the next few days in a deal that will see the 29-year-old defender join the Spanish giants until 2026, says Fabrizio Romano. Rudiger failed to agree new and improved terms to stay at Chelsea and despite being linked with Bayern Munich, he will head to the Bernabeu instead when his contract expires in June. Rudiger has played almost 200 times for the Blues and has won the Champions League, FA Cup, Europa League and Club World Cup.

- Darwin Nunez is one of the most wanted men in Europe, and Abendzeitung believe he is more likely to join Paris Saint-Germain than Bayern Munich. The German outlet believes that PSG are planning to sign a replacement for Kylian Mbappe in case the Frenchman decides to join Real Madrid, and Nunez is seen as a more viable option than either Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Romelu Lukaku or Rafael Leao.

- Arsenal are planning a £45m move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford this summer, according to Football Insider. The 24-year-old England striker has been in and out of the United side this season and much has been made about his long-term future at Old Trafford. The Gunners, meanwhile, are keen to add a striker that can fit into Mikel Arteta's system, and they've identified Rashford as a leading candidate for the role.

- Borussia Dortmund are planning for life after Erling Haaland and as such they have identified several young targets they believe have a similar physical presence to the Norwegian, according to Kicker. Dortmund are particularly keen to identify a player in form but yet to reach their peak -- and so have a low transfer price -- and their list includes 19-year-old striker Adam Hlozek from Sparta Prague, 19-year-old Frenchman Hugo Ekitike from Stade Reims, and 18-year-old Benjamin Sesko from FC Salzburg. Hlozek looks to be the most prolific of the three, with eight goals and 12 assists in the league.