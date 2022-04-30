The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Real weighing Ronaldo return

Real Madrid are plotting a move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, reveals The Mirror.

The 37-year-old striker has recently been linked with an exit from Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag planning a squad rebuild, and with Manchester United looking unlikely to qualify for the Champions League, they could now be set to lose Ronaldo despite his contract running until 2023.

The former Los Blancos star has remained in impressive form this season with 23 goals from 35 appearances, and it is reported that it hasn't gone unnoticed by the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy. Ronaldo has caught the attention of club officials who are now looking to set up a LaLiga return for the Portugal international, who made the same move back in June 2009 for a then world-record fee of £80 million.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were crowned champions on Saturday as Real Madrid secured the LaLiga title after a comfortable 4-0 victory over Espanyol, and it looks as though they are already making preparations to retain the crown next season.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Napoli will demand a fee of £85m this summer if they are to agree to part ways with sought-after striker Victor Osimhen, according to Ekrem Konur. The 23-year-old has caught the attention of clubs across Europe this season with his form that has produced 17 goals in 29 games, and there looks to be a competition for his signature with many weighing up moves for new forward options.

- Ten Hag wants to make Tyrell Malacia his first signing in the summer, reports The Mirror. The Ajax Amsterdam coach is making switch to Manchester United at the end of the season, and having already scouted the 22-year-old Feyenoord left-back, it looks as though he will look to tempt him to the Premier League. It is reported that a fee of £20m will be required to secure his services.

- Benfica are looking to sign 25-year-old winger David Neres, reveals Nicolo Schira. Neres is reported to be keen to join the Liga NOS side having moved to Shakhtar Donetsk in January before the season was disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He had previously made just five starts for Ajax before the turn of the new year, scoring four times from another 16 appearances off the bench.

- Barcelona are looking to take advantage of Kenan Yildiz's contract situation, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 16-year-old midfielder will be out of contract with Bayern Munich in the summer, and despite the Bundesliga club wanting to sign him to a new deal, it now looks as though the Blaugrana will look to secure him on a free transfer when his deal expires.

- AC Milan are closing in on a move for Renato Sanches, writes Calciomercato. The Serie A team have been in negotiations with Lille over a deal for the 24-year-old midfielder since January, having made a late attempt to sign him during the winter transfer window. After initial progress slowed with regards to personal terms, it is now reported that the Portugal international wants to make the switch to the San Siro and will accept a lower salary than his representatives requested in January.