TOP STORY: Bayern to bring Nkunku from Leipzig

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann will try to sign RB Leipzig's talismanic attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku during the summer transfer window, as has been reported by Pedro Almeida.

The France international has captured the attention of the world this season, scoring 30 goals and assisting another 20 in 48 appearances across all competitions.

This includes the 24-year-old directly contributing to 12 goals across the Champions League and Europa League this term, helping Leipzig to the Europa League semifinal, where they hold a 1-0 advantage over Rangers with the second leg to play on Thursday.

Nkunku's performances have resulted in various clubs showing interest in signing him, with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and AC Milan among those who have been linked ahead of the summer.

Having once again confirmed their status as Bundesliga champions, Bayern are also now seemingly vying to bring in Nkunku.

This comes with the Bavarian club being notorious for attracting the biggest talent from within the Bundesliga, such as the transfers of Marcel Sabitzer from Leipzig in 2021 and Robert Lewandowski from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

RB Leipzig have shown a determination to keep Nkunku past the current campaign, and the Frenchman's current contract doesn't run out until the summer of 2024.

Bayern have a habit of taking their league rivals' top talent, with Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku on their radar. Nico Paetzel/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

- Lazio are looking to offload Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer to fund a rebuild of their squad but are unwilling to let the Serbia international leave for anything under €80 million, reports Sky Sports Italia. Manchester United and PSG are the two clubs who have asked for information about the midfielder so far.

- Speaking of the aforementioned Robert Lewandowski, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Barcelona still haven't given up on signing the Bayern Munich striker, with this coming despite official statements from the two clubs. The Poland international is said to be Barca's priority in the transfer window and they are willing to offer him a three-year contract or two years with the option for another. Bayern still want the prolific striker to stay with them.

- Juventus are hoping to sign PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes during the summer transfer window, reports Tuttosport, who add that it could take €20m to bring in the Argentine. The two clubs have been in contact to discuss a possible move, as Paredes is somebody PSG could be willing to move on.

- Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter will re-join SC Freiburg, having last played for them in 2014, according to Sky Sports Deutschland. The 28-year-old's contract comes to an end in the summer and clubs across the continent have shown an interest in signing the Germany international. However, he is set to join his first club in professional football.

- Dries Mertens will accept a reduction in wages to stay with Napoli past his current contract's culmination in the summer, as reported by Calciomercato. The Belgian has shown his worth on the pitch this season with 11 Serie A goals so far, but he is willing to see his wage go down from its current rate of €4.5m-per-season to €1.2m.