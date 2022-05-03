The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Pulisic to Juventus if Dybala departs

Juventus are weighing up a move for Chelsea and United States forward Christian Pulisic in the summer, reveals Tuttosport.

It is reported that the Bianconeri could make as many as five signings as Massimiliano Allegri looks to rebuild his squad in a bid to return to contention for the league title. The Serie A club are currently eight points off the top of the table with just three games left to play, while they are also expected to part ways with Paulo Dybala at the end of the season as his contract runs out.

Pulisic, 23, is one of two players on the club's shortlist alongside Sassuolo star Giacomo Raspadori, and having made just 10 starts in the Premier League this season, he could be willing to take on a new challenge at a club where he would join his USMNT compatriot Weston McKennie.

Pulisic has has scored seven goals this season.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are keen to sign Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer, reveals Ekrem Konur. It is reported that incoming United manager Erik ten Hag is keen to secure the Portugal player's signature, making the 25-year-old midfielder one of his first signings when he officially takes over from Ralf Rangnick to begin his stint from Old Trafford dugout.

- Barcelona will meet with the representatives of Gavi soon as the club look to extend his contract, according to Fabrizio Romano. Despite interest from some clubs across Europe, it is reported that the 17-year-old midfielder wants to remain at the Camp Nou to continue his career with the Blaugrana.

- Napoli are looking to hand Kalidou Koulibaly fresh terms as they look to prepare for life without captain Lorenzo Insigne, writes Calciomercato. The Serie A club have made the 30-year-old centre-back a priority renewal for the summer, and will look to persuade him by offering him the armband on a permanent basis. Koulibaly will enter the final year of his contract in June, while Insigne will move on Toronto FC in Major League Soccer.

- Luka Jovic is on the radar of Borussia Dortmund, with Real Madrid looking to offload the 24-year-old striker in the summer. That's according to Sport1, who writes that the Serbia international is interested in moving back to BVB, having enjoyed success in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt. He has made just two starts for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season across all competitions.

- Chelsea have identified Josko Gvardiol as a reinforcement in defence, writes Goal. The Blues are set to lose Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in the summer, and it looks as though Thomas Tuchel is already looking for potential replacements to bring in when the transfer market re-opens. The 20-year-old defender has impressed for RB Leipzig this season, making 44 appearances across all competitions in the current campaign.