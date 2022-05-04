Raphinha could be on his way to Barcelona from Leeds. Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona eye Leeds' Raphinha

Barcelona are stepping up their efforts to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha, as has been reported by The Telegraph.

The Blaugrana have long been linked with the 25-year-old Brazil winger, and it seems they are now more determined than ever to bring him in.

Raphinha's potential move to Barça comes amid the reported decision that Adama Traore's loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers won't be permanent when the season ends.

The amount required to bring Raphinha in will rest on Leeds' Premier League status come the season's culmination, with Jesse Marsch's side currently just one place and two points above the relegation zone, while 18th-placed Everton have a game in hand on them.

If the Yorkshire club is relegated, a release clause will be triggered that will allow Raphinha to leave for £25 million.

Leeds are likely to demand far more for the winger if their top-tier status remains intact having turned down an offer from West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

Raphinha has scored 10 goals and assisted another three in 31 Premier League matches this season and has a contract that runs until June 2024.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Cristiano Ronaldo is considering a summer move away from Manchester United with the Red Devils' failure to secure Champions League for next season all but certain, according to The Sun. Incoming manager Erik ten Hag has not stated what he wants to do regarding Ronaldo next season, and does not want to have any player discussions with United until he has concluded the Eredivisie title race with Ajax Amsterdam.

- AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has made a move to Real Madrid his priority despite interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, reports AS. However, Monaco want €70m for his transfer and Los Blancos are seeking that price to be reduced by at least €10m.

- RB Leipzig are set to fight to keep their talisman Christopher Nkunku, but L'Equipe have reported that the France international has decided that he wants to leave the club in the summer. Nkunku has been linked with a whole host of clubs, including Manchester United, PSG, Bayern Munich and AC Milan, so he won't be short of options should he depart the Bundesliga club.

- Tottenham Hotspur have been given encouragement as Pau Torres has decided now is the time to leave Villarreal, according to The Daily Mail. Spurs have also been linked with RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, Lille's Sven Botman and Atletico Madrid's Mario Hermoso as Antonio Conte aims to strengthen his backline.

- Juventus have no intentions of paying the €35m required to make Alvaro Morata's loan move from Atletico Madrid permanent, as reported by Tuttosport. The Italian outfit has already spent €20m on a two-year loan and have been trying to reduce the rate needed to bring him in, but it seems Atleti won't be budging either.