The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Dortmund eye Juve's Dybala

Borussia Dortmund have made a late approach to acquire Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Speculation surrounding the 28-year-old has strongly linked him with a move to Internazionale, with the Bianconeri failing to extend his contract that expires in the summer.

But amid those reports, the latest indicates that BVB have made him an offer of €4.5 million-per-season in a deal that would see him become an important figure at the club.

The Bundesliga side are expecting to part ways with Erling Haaland at the end of the season, and it looks as though they have identified the Argentina international as a potential replacement.

Despite rumours continuing to develop over Dybala's next move, no decision will be made over his future until the end of the season, with the forward focusing on the Coppa Italia final that is set to take place on May 11 against Inter.

PAPER GOSSIP

- More twists surrounding the future of Kylian Mbappe saw Le Parisien report that he had agreed a deal in principle to sign a new two-year extension with Paris Saint-Germain. Despite this, his mother took to social media to refute the claim from the French media outlet. As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, she said: "There's no agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain or any other club." The 23-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent weeks, with his contract expiring in the summer.

- Darwin Nunez is prioritising a move to Manchester United, according to Ekrem Konur. It is reported that Arsenal and Newcastle United are also keen on his signature, with the 22-year-old impressing for Benfica this season. But it looks as though he has his sights set on a move to Old Trafford, following in the footsteps of former Uruguay international Diego Forlan.

- Steven Bergwijn wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer in search of regular first team football, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 24-year-old winger was linked with Ajax Amsterdam in January, and it is expected that they will return to the negotiating table when the transfer window reopens, though a number of clubs are believed to be interested by the potential acquisition of the Netherlands international.

- Juventus have identified Emerson Palmieri as a replacement for Alex Sandro, according to Tuttosport. The 27-year-old left-back is currently on loan at Lyon, with reported interest in making his move to Ligue 1 permanent. But with the Bianconeri now placing him on their shortlist for the summer, the Italy international could be tempted by a Serie A return.