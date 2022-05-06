The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Pogba to bolt Utd for City?

Manchester City could make a shock-move in a bid to sign Paul Pogba from their rivals Manchester United, reveals the Daily Mail.

Pep Guardiola is reported to be keen on acquiring a midfielder in the summer, and he has added the 29-year-old France international to his shortlist.

The Red Devils star can be signed on a free transfer having not looked close to renewing terms at Old Trafford throughout the season, and amid recent speculation surrounding interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, crosstown rivals City are the latest club to join the race for his signature.

Due to transfer regulations, it is expected that the defending Premier League champions won't make their approach until the end of the season, with the Etihad Stadium hierarchy confident that they can match his current salary of £290,000-per-week.

Pogba has scored once and assisted another nine goals in 20 league appearances this season.

Paul Pogba could stay in Manchester but it would be playing for City. Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona want to make a move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 27-year-old was linked with the Blaugrana last summer, but it now looks as though they are preparing to return for his signature. The latest suggests that manager Xavi Hernandez is prepared to offer a player exchange deal involving Frenkie de Jong to persuade City to let go of one of their star players, who is reported to want to leave the club at the end of the season.

- Luis Suarez is prepared to take a pay-cut to re-join Barcelona, writes Ekrem Konur. The 35-year-old striker will be out of contract from Atletico Madrid at the end of June, and he is already looking to set up a return to Camp Nou. Recent reports have suggested that the Uruguay star is looking to continue his career at the top level in a bid to take part in the 2022 World Cup later this year. He has scored 11 goals from 32 LaLiga appearances this season.

- AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is weighing up a move for Bodo/Glimt forward Ola Solbakken, according to Sport. The Serie A club are preparing a list of replacements should they part ways with Carles Perez in the summer, and it looks as though I Giallorossi have identified the 23-year-old Norway international as an option. Salbakken impressed during his Conference League appearance against Roma in April.

- AS Monaco won't accept less than €70 million for Aurelien Tchouameni, writes Fabrizio Romano. The highly sought-after 22-year-old midfielder scored twice on Friday evening as Monaco secured a 2-1 victory against Lille in Ligue 1. It was reported recently that he was prioritising a move to Real Madrid, but there is expected to be a number of suitors for his signature once the transfer window officially opens.

- Club America star Richard Sanchez has been offered to Lille and Monaco, reveals Foot Mercato. The 26-year-old midfielder could be of interest to both clubs, with the two sides expected to lose key players in the summer in Renato Sanches and the aforementioned Tchouameni, respectively. The Paraguay international is known for his set-piece delivery, and has made 95 appearances for the Liga MX club.