Alejandro Moreno ponders if Barcelona will be able to keep up their quality of play into next season. (1:06)

Can Xavi, Barcelona continue their run of form into next season? (1:06)

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Two more Blues to Barca?

Already in advanced talks with Andreas Christensen, Barcelona are now reportedly working on two more deals for Chelsea defenders.

AS have suggested that Cesar Azpilicueta has agreed a move that would be worth a gross amount of €13m-per-season with bonuses and a signing on fee, as well as the option for another year.

The Spain international's contract at Stamford Bridge ends this season and he has been strongly linked with the Catalan giants.

Atletico Madrid had also been keen to bring in the Chelsea captain, who seemingly has his heart set on moving to Camp Nou.

Fabrizio Romano adds that Barcelona are waiting for Chelsea's ownership situation to be sorted out so they can begin talks regarding Marcos Alonso.

The Spaniard's current contract runs until 2023 and he is said to top the list of options the Blaugrana have compiled as they hope to fill the left-back spot, with two other unnamed candidates being considered.

Alonso reportedly wants to return to Spain and is open to the idea of joining Barca.

While it he not included in Romano's tweet, another left-back Barcelona have been heavily linked with ahead of the summer transfer window is Valencia's Jose Gaya.

Chelsea are also set to lose Antonio Rudiger, who is likely to sign for Real Madrid when his contract ends this summer.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are the latest players linked with a move away from Chelsea, with Barca circling. Paul ELLIS / AFP

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic will join Juventus as a free agent when his contract ends in June, according to The Daily Star. This comes after an agreement to end his Red Devils contract a year early, which saw the Serbian surrender 12 months' wages worth £6.25 million. He will now receive a £10m signing on bonus as well as £90,000-per-week in wages when he joins the Serie A outfit.

- Borussia Dortmund are willing to let Youssoufa Moukoko leave in the summer transfer window with a clause that they can sign him back, reports Sport Bild. The 17-year-old has struggled for minutes this season and has a contract that ends in 2023.

- West Ham United are leading the race to sign Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz but will face competition from Sevilla, claims the Sun, who add that the Chile international is worth £15m. It is also suggested that the Hammers are interested in Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter and Burnley's James Tarkowski.

- Calciomercato have reported that Internazionale are looking for young a European midfielder to act as back-up for Marcelo Brozovic and offered a list of the names they are considering. This is made up of Nice's Khephren Thuram, Empoli's Kristjan Asllani, Lecce's Morten Hjulmand and Bologna's Jerdy Schouten.

- Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone after Manchester United pulled out of signing him, according to The Mirror. The Red Devils already have David De Gea and Dean Henderson between the sticks, so Johnstone will move to Spurs where he will act as back-up and competition for Hugo Lloris.