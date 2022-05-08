Despite registering historic numbers during his time at Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski could leave this summer. Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Lewandowski not feeling the love at Bayern

Robert Lewandowski "does not feel loved" after Bayern Munich's latest contract proposal and wants to leave the Bundesliga champions for Barcelona, reports Diario Sport.

The Poland international has been strongly linked with a move to Camp Nou, but the Bavarian giants haven't given up hope that their talismanic striker will stay.

His deal ends in 2023, but Bayern's new offer would only extend his proposed stay by one more year, which Lewandowski is not satisfied with -- the 33-year-old feels he can perform at the top level for three more years.

Lewandowski also disagrees with the financial proposal. His current deal has a net worth of around €15 million per season with a possible €5m in bonuses.

The striker had hoped that some of the add-ons would be included in his base amount, but that hasn't happened, says the report, with Bayern citing financial difficulties as the reason they don't want to raise his wages.

Bayern feel that time is on their side, but Lewandowski wants his future sorted and has told his agent Pini Zahavi to find a way for him to join Barcelona.

The striker now hopes that Bayern will allow him to leave for a reasonable amount, with Barcelona only set to come in when that is possible.

Until then, the Blaugrana will be watching to see how the situation unfolds.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

08.48 BST: Valencia centre-back Mouctar Diakhaby has revealed his desire to play in the Premier League next.

Diakhaby, 25, has not signed a contract extension with Valencia and his current deal expires in June 2023.

The former Lyon defender, who has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Valencia this season, believes he is ready to move on.

"I'm in a good club," he said in Marca: "But I want to discover new leagues like the Premier League or the Bundesliga.

"I will soon evaluate with Valencia to see what we can do for the future. Perhaps the time has come to look elsewhere because I've been here four years now. We shall see. I remember before I came here [to Valencia in 2018], I had the opportunity to go to Everton and many would tell me at the time that I should go to England because in Spain you required more technique! I showed everyone that I could play in LaLiga."

08.00 BST: Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham hopes that Cristiano Ronaldo stays at Old Trafford for next season.

Ronaldo, 37, has one year remaining on the contract he signed when he returned to United last summer. The Portugal captain has scored 18 Premier League goals these season, behind only Mohamed Salah (22) and Son Heung-Min (20).

Beckahm is co-owner of MLS club Inter Miami, where Ronaldo has been linked with a move in the past. However, Beckham wants the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to stay where he is for now.

"Obviously Cristiano is one of the best players over the last 15 years, with Leo [Messi]," Beckham told Sky while at the F1 Miami Grand Prix. "To see him stay on, hopefully at United, is important for the fans.

"It's important to him - we all know how much Man United means to him. He's still doing what he does best, scoring goals. That's what Cristiano does.

"To be doing what he's doing at his age is really incredible, so hopefully it continues for another year or two."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told Sport1 that there will be "clarity in the next week" regarding Erling Haaland's future, adding that he "wouldn't be surprised if he moved on in the end."

The Dortmund striker has been heavily linked with Manchester City and various other top clubs, who are willing to trigger the release clause in his contract.

- Real Madrid are in no rush to sign Aurelien Tchouameni with the Monaco midfielder aware that he will likely have to wait at least a year to join Los Blancos, reports Marca.

The 22-year-old is said to be unwilling to wait that long as he wants to take a step up sooner. Monaco don't want to let him join Paris Saint-Germain, while there are various Premier League clubs interested, says the report.

- Juventus hope that their front three next season will be Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria, according to Tuttosport.

Di Maria is set to leave PSG when his contract ends in the summer and while he is 34 years old, Juventus feel that his characteristics will complement the former Fiorentina duo, while it will also help that the Argentina international will be moving as a free agent.

- Bayern are preparing an opening offer in the region of €18m to €20m for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Bundesliga champions' coach Julian Nagelsmann is pushing for the transfer to be completed with top Premier League clubs also said to be interested. Laimer's contract ends in the summer of 2023.

- Eddie Nketiah will sign a contract to stay at Arsenal until 2026 if the striker is given assurances that he will be a regular in Mikel Arteta's starting lineup, as reported by Ekrem Konur. The 22-year-old's deal ends in the summer, and he showed his worth yet again on Sunday, scoring a brace to secure a 2-1 win over Leeds United as the Gunners went within a point of Chelsea in the race for third.