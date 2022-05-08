Despite registering historic numbers during his time at Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski could leave this summer. Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Lewandowski not feeling the love at Bayern

Robert Lewandowski "does not feel loved" after Bayern Munich's latest contract proposal and wants to leave the Bundesliga champions for Barcelona, reports Diario Sport.

The Poland international has been strongly linked with a move to Camp Nou, but the Bavarian giants haven't given up hope that their talismanic striker will stay.

His deal ends in 2023, but Bayern's new offer would only extend his proposed stay by one more year, which Lewandowski is not satisfied with -- the 33-year-old feels he can perform at the top level for three more years.

Lewandowski also disagrees with the financial proposal. His current deal has a net worth of around €15 million per season with a possible €5m in bonuses.

The striker had hoped that some of the add-ons would be included in his base amount, but that hasn't happened, says the report, with Bayern citing financial difficulties as the reason they don't want to raise his wages.

Bayern feel that time is on their side, but Lewandowski wants his future sorted and has told his agent Pini Zahavi to find a way for him to join Barcelona.

The striker now hopes that Bayern will allow him to leave for a reasonable amount, with Barcelona only set to come in when that is possible.

Until then, the Blaugrana will be watching to see how the situation unfolds.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP

- Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told Sport1 that there will be "clarity in the next week" regarding Erling Haaland's future, adding that he "wouldn't be surprised if he moved on in the end."

The Dortmund striker has been heavily linked with Manchester City and various other top clubs, who are willing to trigger the release clause in his contract.

- Real Madrid are in no rush to sign Aurelien Tchouameni with the Monaco midfielder aware that he will likely have to wait at least a year to join Los Blancos, reports Marca.

The 22-year-old is said to be unwilling to wait that long as he wants to take a step up sooner. Monaco don't want to let him join Paris Saint-Germain, while there are various Premier League clubs interested, says the report.

- Juventus hope that their front three next season will be Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria, according to Tuttosport.

Di Maria is set to leave PSG when his contract ends in the summer and while he is 34 years old, Juventus feel that his characteristics will complement the former Fiorentina duo, while it will also help that the Argentina international will be moving as a free agent.

- Bayern are preparing an opening offer in the region of €18m to €20m for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Bundesliga champions' coach Julian Nagelsmann is pushing for the transfer to be completed with top Premier League clubs also said to be interested. Laimer's contract ends in the summer of 2023.

- Eddie Nketiah will sign a contract to stay at Arsenal until 2026 if the striker is given assurances that he will be a regular in Mikel Arteta's starting lineup, as reported by Ekrem Konur. The 22-year-old's deal ends in the summer, and he showed his worth yet again on Sunday, scoring a brace to secure a 2-1 win over Leeds United as the Gunners went within a point of Chelsea in the race for third.