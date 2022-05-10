Steve Nicol reacts to Liverpool's draw vs. Tottenham and how it affects their chase for the Premier League title. (1:36)

Nicol: Liverpool had 'one of those days' at the wrong time (1:36)

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca eye move for Liverpool star Mane

Barcelona's desire to sign an elite forward this summer has led them to Liverpool's Sadio Mane, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barca's top target was Erling Haaland, but with the Borussia Dortmund striker's €75 million move to Manchester City expected to be confirmed this week, they have been forced to look elsewhere.

ESPN have previously revealed that Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski is one player they are keen on. The Poland international striker is out of contract in 2023 but a deal remains difficult on a financial level for the cash-strapped Catalan club.

However, their money worries haven't stopped them from scouring the market, and Mundo Deportivo report that Mane, who is moving into the final 12 months of his deal at Anfield, is a real possibility for the summer.

Mane, 30, is said to be keen to play in Spain and believes a central role in Xavi Hernandez's rejuvenated Barca side could propel him into the running for the Ballon d'Or next season.

The Senegal international is currently focused on ending the season well with Liverpool, who are competing for the Premier League title with Man City and have FA Cup and Champions League finals coming up. But when the campaign is over, the report says talks can resume over Mane's future, with his agents "already aware what the player and Barcelona want" to happen.

The Barca link comes just one day after Bayern Munich were also credited with an interest in Mane, although those reports were brushed off as "not true" by several outlets in Germany.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

10.21 BST: Barcelona and Aston Villa are in talks to make Philippe Coutinho's loan move to the Premier League side permanent in the summer, various sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Villa have an option to sign Coutinho for €40m at the end of the season but are not willing to invest so much money in the Brazilian. However, with coach Steven Gerrard keen to keep Coutinho, the English club are trying to negotiate a reduced a fee of around €20m with Barca, who are ready to take a huge hit on their €160m record signing.

Coutinho, 29, accepted a wage cut to join Villa in January due to his desire to play regular football again having fallen down the pecking order under Barca coach Xavi Hernandez.

At Villa Park under his former Liverpool teammate Gerrard, he has scored four goals and supplied three assists in 15 Premier League appearances.

09.18 BST: Premier League-bound Fulham has extended the contract of United States defender Tim Ream through the 2022-23 season, the club announced on Monday.

The 34-year-old from St. Louis joined the Cottagers for the 2015-16 season and has been with them through promotions from the second-tier League Championship in 2017-18, 2019-20 and this season, and relegations from the Premier League in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Fulham won the League Championship this season and was promoted along with Bournemouth. The Cottagers also said Monday that they had renewed the contract of 30-year-old midfielder Neeskens Kebano through 2022-23

08.43 BST: Valencia will exercise the €4m option to sign Spanish forward Hugo Duro, according to COPE.

Duro, 22, is currently on a season-long loan at Valencia from Getafe. Valencia have an option to sign Duro and will do so in view of the impressive campaign the player has had with Los Che.

He has scored 10 goals and set up four more in 36 appearances across all competitions. Duro is expected to sign a contract with Valencia until June 2026.

- LaLiga on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S.)

08.00 BST: Premier League-bound Fulham has extended the contract of United States defender Tim Ream through the 2022-23 season, the club announced on Monday.

The 34-year-old from St. Louis joined the Cottagers for the 2015-16 season and has been with them through promotions from the second-tier Championship in 2017-18, 2019-20 and this season, and relegations from the Premier League in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Ream started all 46 league matches this season plus one in the FA Cup. He has one goal in 46 international appearances, the last coming in a 0-0 draw in a World Cup qualifying match at El Salvador on Sept. 2, 2021.

Fulham won the Championship this season and was promoted along with Bournemouth. The Cottagers also said Monday that they had renewed the contract of 30-year-old midfielder Neeskens Kebano through 2022-23.

- Championship playoffs on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S.)

play 0:49 Nicol: Haaland made the right decision joining Man City Steve Nicol explains why joining Manchester City was the best decision for Erling Haaland.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Manchester United and Chelsea are the two latest clubs to join the race for the signature of Villarreal's Pau Torres in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish defender has been high on the radar of a number of clubs this season, with teams in leagues across Europe keen to sign him for €60m. And despite being linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent months, it now looks as though the two sides from the Premier League are ready to begin their pursuit.

- Arsenal remain keen on a move for Youri Tielemans, with Leicester City expected to face a fight to keep hold of him in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. Three top clubs are interested in securing his signature, and they could take advantage of his contract situation as he enters the final year of his deal. The Foxes are said to be looking for a fee of around £40m to part ways with the Belgium international.

- Barcelona are keen on acquiring Celta Vigo's Javier Galan in the summer, according to Sport. The 27-year-old wing-back is being considered as a potential replacement for Jordi Alba, and could be signed for his release clause of €18m. The report goes on to say that Sevilla, as well as a number of Premier League clubs, are also keeping tabs on him.

- Paris Saint-Germain star Edouard Michut wants to leave the club in the summer, writes Calciomercato. Despite making four appearances in Ligue 1 this season, the 19-year-old midfielder wants to leave the club permanently to avoid being sent out on loan. PSG would like him to stay at the Parc des Princes, but he may need to be promised more minutes in order for him to be convinced of his future at the club.

- Aston Villa are close to agreeing a deal with Barcelona worth £20m for Philippe Coutinho, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 29-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at Villa Park, and having impressed for Steven Gerrard's side, it is reported that the club are already in negotiations with the Blaugrana as they look to make his stay in the Premier League permanent.