Pau Torres' stellar play for Villarreal this season has attracted interest from some of the top clubs in world football.

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Torres bound for Premier League?

Manchester United and Chelsea are the two latest clubs to join the race for the signature of Villarreal's Pau Torres in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish defender has been high on the radar of a number of clubs this season, with teams in leagues across Europe keen to sign him. And despite being linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent months, it now looks as though the two sides from the Premier League are ready to begin their pursuit.

It is reported that incoming United manager Erik ten Hag is considering the LaLiga star as he looks to address the centre-back position as one of his first signings at Old Trafford. However, Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is also eyeing Torres as he is set to lose Antonio Rudiger to Real at the end of the season.

The report adds that Torres' contract with Villarreal

Torres, who reportedly has a release clause of €55 million in his Villarreal contract, was previously focusing on his team's Champions League campaign, but with their semifinal exit at the hands of LIverpool he now looks to be plotting his next move.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich were reported to be keen on acquiring Sadio Mane on Monday, but Sport Bild writes that there is nothing to the rumours. It was reported that the Bundesliga club's director had met with Mane's representatives over the weekend, but the latest now suggests that no meeting took place between the parties. The 30-year-old is about to enter the final year of his contract with Liverpool.

- Aston Villa are close to agreeing a deal with Barcelona worth £20m for Philippe Coutinho, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 29-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at Villa Park, and having impressed for Steven Gerrard's side, it is reported that the club are already in negotiations with the Blaugrana as they look to make his stay in the Premier League permanent.

- Barcelona are keen on acquiring Javi Galan in the summer, according to Sport. The 27-year-old wing-back is being considered as a potential replacement for Jordi Alba, and could be signed for his release clause of €18m. The report goes on to say that Sevilla, as well as a number of Premier League clubs, are also keeping tabs on him.

- Arsenal remain keen on a move for Youri Tielemans, with Leicester City expected to face a fight to keep hold of him in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. Three top clubs are interested in securing his signature, and they could take advantage of his contract situation as he enters the final year of his deal. The Foxes are said to be looking for a fee of around £40m to part ways with the Belgium international.

- Paris Saint-Germain star Edouard Michut wants to leave the club in the summer, writes Calciomercato. Despite making four appearances in Ligue 1 this season, the 19-year-old midfielder wants to leave the club permanently to avoid being sent out on loan. PSG would like him to stay at the Parc des Princes, but he may need to be promised more minutes in order for him to be convinced of his future at the club.