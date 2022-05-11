The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Gnabry to return to Arsenal?

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Serge Gnabry as contract talks continue to stall between the ex-Gunners forward and Bayern Munich, writes Ekrem Konur.

Negotiations over a new deal have shown few signs of progress as Gnabry enters the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and Arsenal are looking to take advantage of that by setting up a homecoming return to the Emirates Stadium.

After struggling in England, including an awful loan spell at West Brom, the 26-year-old left Arsenal for a permanent €6m move to Werder Bremen in 2016. Bayern then snapped him up for around €8m a year later and he quickly established himself as a star in the Bundesliga, as well as becoming a regular for the Germany national team.

Despite Gnabry being reluctant to sign new terms, Bayern still want to keep him, with recent reports suggesting that they are prepared to offer him a salary increase in the hope that he opts against a new challenge.

He has remained a key player for the club this season, featuring in 44 games while scoring 17 goals, with his best performances coming when being deployed on the right flank.

LIVE BLOG

09.14 BST: Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta is "very confident" that Ivan Perisic will sign a new contract to remain at the club beyond this summer.

Perisic, 33, becomes a free agent at the end of the season but wants a two-year deal to remain in Milan. Inter have offered the Croatia winger a one-year contract extension, with an option to extend it for a further season.

"We are not there yet," Marotta told Sky Italia. "If he wants to stay with us, we have the desire to please him, without giving exaggerated sums. However, I am very confident that this marriage can still be renewed "

Perisic has scored seven goals and set up six more in 33 league appearances for the Nerazzurri this season.

Marotta, meanwhile, praised outgoing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala while saying Inter do not need to strengthen their attack by signing him when his contract expires this summer.

"Dybala is a great player," Marotta said. "Everyone knows he will be a free agent and hence, he is an attractive option to many clubs. At the moment, we have a high-quality attacking line and we do not have big problems from that point of view. That said, I appreciate Dybala's qualities."

Dybala has not been offered a contract extension at Juve and will leave the Turin giants this summer as a free agent. Reports in Italy have stated Inter are leading the race to sign him and have offered the Argentina forward a four-year contract, though his agent denied those claims.

08.54 BST: Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer in the summer and The Daily Mail has some information about the finances involved.

Rudiger, 29, had seen interest from Manchester United, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, but was looking for a big payrise and even more than the €270,000-a-week that Chelsea were offering him to stay.

The Germany international has reportingly now signed a four-year contract with the LaLiga side worth around €370,000-a-week, plus a signing-on fee, and has a release clause of €400m.

08.29 BST: Barcelona and Aston Villa are in talks to make midfielder Philippe Coutinho's loan move to the Premier League side permanent in the summer, various sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Villa have an option to sign Coutinho for €40m at the end of the season but are not willing to invest so much money.

However, with coach Steven Gerrard keen to keep Coutinho, the English club are trying to negotiate a reduced a fee of around €20m with Barca, who are ready to take a huge hit on their €160m record signing.

Goal also claims that Newcastle have entered the race to sign the Brazilian.

08.00 BST: ICYMI -- Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, the club announced on Tuesday.

Haaland, 21, will move to the Etihad Stadium this summer and is set to become one of the highest-paid players at the club. Sources told ESPN he will not top midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, on around £375,000-a-week, as their biggest earner.

According to ESPN sources, the player's release clause is €60m and Haaland is set to sign a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, Dortmund announced the €38m signing of Germany striker Karim Adeyemi from FC Salzburg in a deal that runs until 2027.

Adeyemi, 20, becomes Dortmund's third signing ahead of next season, with Germany defender Niklas Sule joining the club on a free transfer from Bayern and Nico Schlotterbeck arriving for a fee in the region of €26m from Freiburg.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Real Madrid are yet to give up on the potential signing of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer, reveals Sport. It is reported that while Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have offers on the table for the 29-year-old, Carlo Ancelotti's side are considering joining the race to acquire him on a free transfer. Pogba will leave Old Trafford this summer when his contract expires in June.

- Manchester United and Newcastle United are monitoring Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and could be prepared to meet his €100m asking price, writes Calciomercato. Napoli are willing to let him go if the right offer comes in, and it is understood that they believe the Premier League is his only possible destination in the summer. The 23-year-old has contributed to 19 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei this season.

- Barcelona are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Sergio Reguilon, reports the Mirror. The Blaugrana are looking to find a suitable cover option for left-back Jordi Alba, and it is revealed that Reguilon was added to their shortlist after he lost his place in Antonio Conte's side. The 25-year-old has made 25 Premier League appearances for the club this season, but has featured just twice since March 20.

- Chelsea are interested in RB Leipzig duo Josko Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku, reveals Sky Sports Germany. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reported to be considering the double swoop though he will face competition from Manchester United, who are also keen on Nkunku. The 24-year-old France international forward has scored 34 goals in 50 appearances this season across all competitions, while Gvardiol is considered one of the top young defenders in Europe.

- Barcelona are set to make an offer in the region of €25m to secure a move for Alejandro Grimaldo, according to Pedro Almeida. The 26-year-old left-back has been a standout performer for Benfica this season in 29 league appearances, and with the Blaugrana looking to find another alternative for the aforementioned Alba, it looks as though Grimaldo is also on their shortlist of potential targets for the summer.