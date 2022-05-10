The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Gnabry to return to Arsenal?

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Serge Gnabry as contract talks continue to stall between the ex-Gunners forward and Bayern Munich, writes Ekrem Konur.

Negotiations over a new deal have shown few signs of progress as Gnabry enters the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and it looks as though Arsenal are looking to take advantage of that by setting up a homecoming return to the Emirates Stadium.

The 26-year-old left Arsenal in 2016, but has since established himself in the Bundesliga, as well as becoming a regular for the Germany national team.

Despite Gnabry being reluctant to sign new terms, Bayern still want to keep him, with recent reports suggesting that they are prepared to offer him a salary increase in the hope that he opts against going in search of a new challenge.

He has remained a key player for the club this season, featuring in 44 games while scoring 17 goals, with his best performances coming when being deployed on the right flank.

Serge Gnabry could be on his way back to London. Boris Streubel/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid are yet to give up on the potential signing of Paul Pogba this summer, reveals Sport. It is reported that while Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus currently have offers on the table for the 29-year-old Manchester United midfielder, Carlo Ancelotti's side are considering joining the race to acquire him on a free transfer. Pogba will leave Old Trafford this summer when his contract expires in June.

- Manchester United and Newcastle United are monitoring Victor Osimhen and could be prepared to meet his €100m asking price, writes Calciomercato. Napoli are willing to let him go if the right offer comes in, and it is understood that they believe the Premier League is his only possible destination in the summer. The 23-year-old striker has contributed to 19 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions for Gli Azzurri this season.

- Barcelona are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Sergio Reguilon, reports the Mirror. The Blaugrana are currently looking to find a suitable cover option for Jordi Alba, and it is revealed that Reguilon was added to their shortlist after he lost his place in Antonio Conte's side. The 25-year-old has made 25 Premier League appearances for the club this season, but has featured just twice since March 20.

- Chelsea are interested in a RB Leipzig duo Josko Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku, reveals Sky Sports Germany. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reported to be considering the double swoop though he will face competition from Manchester United, who are also keen on Nkunku. The 24-year-old France international forward has scored 34 goals in 50 appearances this season across all competitions.

- Barcelona are set to make an offer in the region of €25m to secure a move for Alejandro Grimaldo, according to Pedro Almeida. The 26-year-old left-back has been a standout performer for Benfica this season in 29 league appearances, and with the Blaugrana looking to find another alternative for the aforementioned Alba, it looks as though Grimaldo is also on their shortlist of potential targets for the summer.