The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Dest to Chelsea if Azpilicueta leaves

Chelsea are interested in acquiring Barcelona and United States international defender Sergino Dest, according to Sport.

The 21-year-old Barça right-back -- who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since March -- has been identified by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as a potential reinforcement amid the Blaugrana's interest to sign Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer.

Xavi Hernandez's side is keen on bringing in Azpilicueta, but the Blues currently have the option to extend his stay by one more season. However, they would be willing to let him go if Dest arrives to Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona are also eyeing Marcos Alonso as they continue their search for a future replacement for Jordi Alba, and that could see both Alonso and Azpilcueta head to the Camp Nou in a straight swap deal for Dest.

Should a deal fail to be agreed, Chelsea could table a bid for Dest, with a fee in excess of €20 million required to land him.

USMNT's Sergino Dest could be on his way to Chelsea as Barcelona eye Cesar Azpilicueta. Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- A three-way race between Chelsea, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain is heating up for the signature of Darwin Nunez, writes the Athletic. It is reported that Benfica would be willing to move him on in the summer for the right fee, and that looks to be a figure in the region of £75million. The 22-year-old striker has scored 32 goals from 38 appearances in the Portuguese league and the Champions League this season.

- West Ham United are eyeing a move for Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd, according to the Telegraph. The 26-year-old is reported to be available for a fee in the region of £20m, and with David Moyes keen to add defensive reinforcements this summer, he could make a move for the Ligue 1 star as soon as the transfer window opens.

- Marseille's move for Mohamed Ali has stalled, reveals Foot Mercato. While the Ligue 1 club have agreed a £12m fee with Angers for the 18-year-old forward, there is still some common ground to be reached over how it will be dispersed over the next few seasons. It is also reported that the player is demanding a higher salary than Marseille were expecting, causing delays in progress over personal terms that has interested sides Real Betis and Eintracht Frankfurt on standby.

- Manchester City are looking for a fee of €60m if they are to part ways with Gabriel Jesus, writes Ekrem Konur. Having secured Erling Haaland, Pep Guardiola's side could be prepared to move on the 25-year-old forward, with Jesus' agent confirming on Tuesday there have been talks with Arsenal and six other unidentified clubs. He has scored 13 goals this season from 39 appearances.

- AC Milan are moving closer to landing Alessandro Florenzi on a permanent deal, reveals Nicolo Schira. The 31-year-old full-back has spent this season on loan from AS Roma with the Rossoneri, and reportedly wants to remain at the San Siro. Milan have the option to make his move permanent for a fee of €4.5m, and they are considering offering him a three-year deal until the summer of 2025.