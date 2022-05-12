The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Lewandowski won't renew at Bayern

Robert Lewandowski has personally told Bayern Munich that he will not be extending his contract, which is due to end in the summer of 2023, according Sky Sports Deutschland.

The 33-year-old wants a new challenge, with financial incentives playing no or a very minor role in his decision making.

Lewandowski has already won 19 trophies with Bayern, as well as the Best FIFA Men's Player, while he has scored 49 goals and assisted seven more in 45 matches across all competitions this season.

Despite Bayern wanting to keep the Poland international, his current stance could force them to let him depart in the summer to avoid losing him as a free agent next year.

Barcelona are doing all they can to sign the striker and he wants the move to Camp Nou, hoping to make it in the summer rather than having to wait.

It could be difficult for Barcelona to complete the deal due to their financial situation, but Lewandowski hopes that Bayern will take into account what he has done for the club to help fulfil his wishes.

Bayern face VfL Wolfsburg in their final game of the Bundesliga season on Saturday, and if Lewandowski gets his way it could be his final game for the Bavarians.

Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski appear to be at a standstill. Roland Krivec/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City's Raheem Sterling will wait until after the UEFA Nations League fixtures in June before discussing an extension of his contract or making a decision on his future at club level, according to The Athletic. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked, but if the England international -- whose contract ends in 2023 -- will look to head to one of Europe's most decorated clubs. For now, though, he isn't entertaining talk about his future.

- Gabriel Jesus' agent has told The Sun that the Brazil international wants to remain in the Premier League past the summer. There has been interest from clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy, but he is said to see England's top tier as the "NBA of football." The agent confirmed Arsenal's interest in Jesus earlier this week, with City looking for between £40-50 million for his transfer.

- Barcelona and Arsenal are both looking to sign Alvaro Morata in the summer, as reported by AS. The striker's future is currently uncertain, with his loan spell from Atletico Madrid to Juventus ending in the summer and the latter unwilling to pay his €35m release clause. Morata's current priority is ensuring he's in the best possible position to represent Spain at the 2022 World Cup.

- After missing out on Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland, Real Madrid are looking to sign the next big attacking talent, with Marca offering a list of the players they are considering. Palmeiras' Endrick, Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko, Benfica's Henrique Araujo, FC Salzburg's Roko Simic and Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak are all mentioned. River Plate's Julian Alvarez is also someone they would be looking at, but like Haaland he is on his way to Man City.

- Internazionale are looking to sign a midfielder in the summer transfer window and Calciomercato have offered a list of the names they are considering. As well as a possible return for Lucien Agoume, who is on loan at Brest, they are aiming to bring in Nice's Kephren Thuram, Sassuolo's Davide Frattesi, Lecce's Morten Hjulmand or TSG Hoffenheim's Florian Grillitsch.