The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Kante set for Man Utd?

Manchester United could make N'Golo Kante their first signing of Erik ten Hag's tenure, with the club looking at a potential move for the Chelsea midfielder in the summer, according to the Mirror.

It is reported that ten Hag believes the 31-year-old is a perfect fit for his system who could set an example for the younger players in the squad, while still having plenty left to offer in the Premier League.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are also optimistic of landing him, with Thomas Tuchel expected to receive a significant transfer budget once Chelsea confirm their new owners. That could trigger a squad rebuild with Kante, who will enter the final year of his contract in June, one of the stars that could be moved on from Stamford Bridge.

He came on as a substitute on Saturday as Chelsea lost on penalties to Liverpool in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

N'Golo Kante would provide championship experience at Old Trafford. LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus are set to step up their pursuit of Paul Pogba next week, with the club set to meet with the 29-year-old midfielder's representatives on Monday, reveals Gianluca Di Marzio. The France international is set to leave Manchester United, having not shown any interest in signing a new deal throughout the season, and it looks as though Juventus are ready to make the first move for his signature. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with him.

- Bayern Munich are interested in landing Ousmane Dembele, reports Sky Sports. The 24-year-old winger is available to leave Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer, and the latest indicates that the Bundesliga club have added him to their shortlist. The report comes amid the drama of Robert Lewandowski confirming on Saturday he has not signed a contract extension at Bayern, with Barcelona among his potential destinations.

- AC Milan could make a move for Ajax Amsterdam striker Sebastien Haller, according to Calciomercato. The 27-year-old Ivory Coast international has been in fine form this season, scoring 34 goals for Ajax, and it is believed that a fee of around €40 million would be required for them to allow him to begin talks over a possible move to the San Siro.

- West Ham United, Southampton, and Brentford are tracking Bright Osayi-Samuel, reveals Football Insider. The 24-year-old Fenerbahce winger came through the ranks at several English sides, and it looks as though he could be set for a Premier League move in the summer.

- Real Madrid are set to offer Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao new contracts, as Carlo Ancelotti begins to make squad preparations to retain the LaLiga title next season. AS writes that both player's entourages have been informed that the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy would like to commence negotiations soon, with hopes of tying them both down to long-term deals at the club. Militao, 24, has been a regular starter at centre-back since joining from FC Porto, while 21-year-old winger Vinicius is seen as a key part of the team's future.