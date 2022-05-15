The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Neves to Barca gaining steam

Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman Ruben Neves could be the most likely of Barcelona's three midfield targets to join in the summer, according to Diario Sport.

Xavi Hernandez has been looking at options to strengthen in the middle of the pitch -- a point he underscored on Sunday after a draw with Getafe clinched a distant second in LaLiga for Barca behind Real Madrid -- which could become an even more important task with Frenkie de Jong being linked with a move away.

The three main options discussed for the Blaugrana have been AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and Neves.

Contact had recently been made with Tchouameni, but Barca will need to wait despite the club being an attractive prospect for the France international.

That is because Monaco want to bring in as much as they can amid interest from Real and various Premier League clubs.

Zubimendi is somebody Xavi likes, says the report, but La Real are asking for his €60 million release clause to be triggered, which is an issue for Barcelona.

Therefore, the Catalans are progressing with a deal for Neves as the Portugal international's agent, Jorge Mendes, hopes to agree on favourable terms.

Barcelona could also try to send a player to Wolves as part of a deal with Ez Abde, Nico Gonzalez, Alejandro Balde, Riqui Puig or Oscar Mingueza among those who could go the other way.

The story also adds that Neves would be "delighted" to play for Barcelona.

PAPER GOSSIP

- As ESPN reported earlier on Sunday, Paulo Dybala will be leaving Juventus when his contract ends in June, and Tuttosport has offered an insight into where the Argentina frontman could go next.

Internazionale are the current frontrunners, while Jose Mourinho wants to bring him to AS Roma. There is also interest from the Premier League, with Arsenal looking to sign him, though that will only be possible if they secure Champions League football.

- Calciomercato has joined other outlets in reporting Juventus' interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, but they have also added that the Turin club see Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as an alternative if they can't sign the France international.

Lazio are aiming to bring in a sum in the region of €60m to €70m for the Serbia international, hoping that interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Man United will increase the asking price. Juventus will need to offload the likes of Arthur and Rangers loanee Aaron Ramsey if they are to complete a deal for Milinkovic-Savic.

- On the day that AC Milan took a large step towards winning their third Scudetto since the turn of the century, Sky Sports Italia reports that the Rossoneri have formalised their interest in Liverpool striker Divock Origi.

The Belgium forward, whose contract ends in June, had initially asked for €4.5m-per-season to join Milan, but he could be willing to accept €4m, says the report. There are now expected to be negotiations between player and club to reach an agreement on the finances.

- Aston Villa have joined Crystal Palace and Brentford in showing an interest in signing Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo. And Ekrem Konur has now reported that Villa have readied a £7m offer as they aim to reunite Steven Gerrard and Aribo, who worked together before Gerrard left the Scottish Premiership side to take over at Villa Park.