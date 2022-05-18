Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been one of Serie A's top stars for Lazio in recent years. Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Milinkovic-Savic on top clubs' radar

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Manchester United are interested in landing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer, according to Calciomercato.

The 27-year-old midfielder has long been a standout performer for Lazio in Serie A, and after missing out on Champions League qualification this season, he could now be about to leave the Stadio Olimpico.

The Biancocelesti are looking for a fee in the region of €80 million, and it is understood that they believe that their demands can only be met from a club outside of Italy, with three currently at the front of the queue for his services.

Having produced a perfect split of 11 goals and 11 assists in 36 league matches, the Serbia international has found the best form of his career so far. But while that has helped Lazio almost certainly secure fifth place, it has also alerted clubs across Europe, who could finally make their move for the highly-rated midfield star.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG (by Adam Brown)

08.45 BST: Benfica sporting director Rui Pedro Braz has travelled to Argentina to negotiate the signing of River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez, Record reports.

Fernandez has shone at River, scoring eight goals and setting up five more in 18 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Lisbon outfit has identified the 21-year-old as a potential candidate to strengthen their midfield after finishing third in the league this season, 15 points behind champions Porto.

Benfica will have to make a financial effort to acquire Fernandez, who has a contract with River Plate through June 2025 and a €20m release clause.

08.00 BST: Barcelona president Joan Laporta says painful sales will not be necessary to pull off a big summer signing if they close a series of financial agreements they are working on before the end of June.

Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou to raise money, while sources have confirmed Barca are interested in signing Robert Lewandowski, who confirmed his desire to leave Bayern Munich last weekend.

"Let [sporting advisor] Jordi Cruyff and [sporting director] Mateu Alemany work," Laporta told Catalunya Radio on Tuesday when asked about a move for Lewandowski.

"The financial situation is not great, remember. I can't give details [on signings], but we are working hard to build a competitive team. It's not easy. We are working to turn things around.

"If we manage to sort the club's finances out, which I think we will, we can pull off all the operations that we are contemplating."

ESPN revealed last week that De Jong is keen to stay at Barca despite interest from Manchester City and Manchester United. Coach Xavi Hernandez has also expressed a desire to keep the Dutch midfielder, but has conceded the club's financial situation will dictate their summer business.

- Hunter: Firing coach worked for Barca, but not every LaLiga club got it right

PAPER GOSSIP

- Sven Botman has been heavily linked with AC Milan in recent months, but Football Insider reveals that Manchester United could swoop in for the Lille centre-back. The 25-year-old is currently available for a fee of around £25m, but despite it looking like the Serie A side were going to acquire him uncontested, the latest indicates the Old Trafford hierarchy are now considering making him the first defensive reinforcement of Erik ten Hag's era.

- Juventus have made the first move for Paul Pogba, with reports the 29-year-old midfielder has been offered a three-year deal to return to the Bianconeri, writes Goal. The Manchester United star's representatives met with the Serie A side on Monday, and despite suggestions that the France international was not discussed, the latest reports indicate that he has received an official offer worth €7.5m-per-season. Pogba is set to leave Old Trafford in June as a free agent.

- Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Rennes forward Martin Terrier, Foot Mercato understands. The 25-year-old's form in Ligue 1 has seen him produce 24 goals in 36 appearances, and it is revealed that Antonio Conte's have begun to keep tabs on him, with hopes of reinforcing their forward line. Spurs have also been reported to be looking to activate the purchase option on the loan deal of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus.

- Arsenal could face competition from Brentford for the signature of Bologna's Aaron Hickey, according to the Daily Mail. The 19-year-old wingback has impressed this season, having won the club's Golden Boy award in his first professional campaign. The Bees could make a move as soon as the transfer window reopens, in a bid to beat Mikel Arteta's side in the race.

- Atletico Madrid have prepared a €15m bid for Fenerbahce star Miguel Crespo, reports Ekrem Konur. The 25-year-old midfielder joined the club from Portuguese side Estoril last summer, and he has since made 22 appearances for the Istanbul side while contributing to three goals. He has previously been linked with Premier League side Everton.