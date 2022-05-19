The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man City to sign Phillips if Leeds go down?

Manchester City are looking to beat rivals Manchester United to the signing of Leeds United talisman Kalvin Phillips, according to the Daily Star.

Phillips is expected to leave his boyhood club this summer if they are relegated, with Jesse Marsch's side currently sitting one point outside the bottom three ahead of the final weekend, but with Burnley and Everton both in action on Thursday night.

There is plenty of interest in the England international, with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also looking at a deal worth a potential £60 million. Phillips has already told those close him that he has no intention of joining United due to the intense and historic rivalry they have with Leeds.

And, while reluctant to leave the club he has supported since being a young boy, Phillips would prefer to stay in the Premier League. He could reportedly triple his wages and would find the prospect of working with Pep Guardiola too hard to turn down, given City have no such rivalry with Leeds.

On Wednesday, sources told ESPN that Man City, who have already agreed a £51m deal to sign Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, want to bring in new reinforcements -- including a midfielder and a full-back -- during the summer window. Guardiola is also interested in Declan Rice but reportedly feels a £100m transfer for the West Ham United star could be too expensive as he looks for a replacement for Fernandinho.

LIVE BLOG

09.18 BST: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said Cesar Azpilicueta is torn over a possible move to Barcelona and hinted he may reluctantly sanction a transfer if the defender does not feel he can be fully committed to the club.

The 32-year-old's deal was due to expire at the end of the season but a performance-related clause triggered an automatic one-year extension, complicating a widely-speculated switch to the Catalan giants.

Sources have told ESPN that Azpilicueta is keen on a move to Barca and Tuchel said negotiations are continuing, although restrictions imposed on the club as a result of the U.K. government's sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich mean no transfer could be completed as things stand.

"We had a lot of these talks because very genuinely it felt like he won everything after the Club World Cup, then suddenly given his personal situation I can understand these thoughts that maybe a cycle is at his end," Tuchel said. "Then it is a change of ownership and he played only under this owner in this structure so it maybe increased even his second thoughts about his situation. But then his extension kicked in at the same time.

"He loves the club, he loves the challenge, he loves to be here and he is our captain. We are still in a dialogue and at some point we are also selfish. We are not responsible to solve any other club's problems or to fulfil any other club's wishes."

09.03 BST: Chelsea Women won the double, now they have new owners. Connor O'Halloran looks at what comes next for Emma Hayes' team.

When Man City boss Gareth Taylor described losing players on a free transfer as "surgery," he was not being dramatic. With transfers and contracts more short-term and more volatile in the women's game, Chelsea's ability to retain is one of their biggest assets. This summer is a prime example. City face the prospect of losing stars Lucy Bronze and Caroline Weir, whose contracts are set to expire. Midfielder Georgia Stanway, meanwhile, has joined Bayern Munich. Even Arsenal, the other title-chasing team in London, must focus on re-signing club-record scorer Vivianne Miedema after she was linked with a move to Barcelona. Chelsea are not in the same boat.

08.30 BST: Samuel Umtiti has not decided yet on where he will play next season but is open to leaving Barcelona on loan, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The France defender is widely expected to leave Barca this summer in search of more playing time and is considering his options. Injuries have limited Umtiti to just one appearance for Barca this campaign.

Arsenal and former club Lyon are among those interested in signing the 28-year-old, whose contract with Barca runs through June 2026. Umtiti, who took a salary cut earlier this year, is willing to facilitate his departure and is open to leaving on loan or on a permanent transfer this summer.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have already chosen Umtiti's replacement. The club has set its sights on Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, Sport reports.

Koulibaly, 30, has one year left on his contract with Napoli and is keen to join Barca this summer, but his transfer could cost upwards of €60m.

Still, Barca coach Xavi is an admirer of the Senegal centre-back, who has turned down a contract extension to continue with the Serie A outfit beyond 2023.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Sky Sports Deutschland have reported that Bayern Munich have held a first meeting with the representatives of Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic. An agreement hasn't been reached yet but Bayern are doing all they can to bring him in, with Stuttgart willing to let the frontman leave for around €20m-€25m, with his contract set to end in 2023.

- Discussions between Barcelona and Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso are at an advanced stage, according to Fabrizio Romano, who adds that the 31-year-old wants to return to Spain. The deal will rest on how much Chelsea want for his transfer, as Barcelona aren't willing to spend a large fee on a player whose contract ends in 2023.

- Barcelona will begin work on a deal to sign Endrick from Palmeiras in the coming days, with the Brazilian forward turning 16 in July, reports Diario Sport. It is expected that he would continue to play for Palmeiras until 2024, when he would be 18 years old, but the Blaugrana don't want to risk missing out on signing him. Real Madrid have also been linked.

- Calciomercato have reported that Lazio are negotiating with AC Milan centre-back Alessio Romagnoli, who will be a free agent in the summer. The talks have been ongoing since February and Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri has made Romagnoli a priority, with the defender wanting to play for the Rome side.

- Lazio aren't stopping there, as Sky Sports Italia have suggested they are close to agreeing a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk's 21-year-old midfielder Marcos Antonio that would be worth €8m. While a contract hasn't been signed yet, there has been a verbal agreement between the two parties. Lazio see Antonio as somebody they can play immediately but also develop for the future.