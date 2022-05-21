The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona set price for Dest's transfer

Barcelona could be willing to accept €25 million for United States full-back Sergino Dest, as has been reported by Marca.

It is felt within the Blaugrana that the right-back position is an area for improvement, so they are willing to let Dest go in order to make that happen.

This stance comes despite Xavi Hernandez feeling that the 21-year-old has made positive strides in recent months and has great potential.

While he doesn't have a large salary compared to his teammates, offloading Dest would take €12m off the balance sheet.

His possible departure would be made even more likely if Cesar Azpilicueta joins Barca when his Chelsea contract ends in June, as has been previously reported. Sergi Roberto and Dani Alves could both stay even if Azpilicueta joins, paving the way for Dest to leave.

With that said, Barcelona are prioritising the signing of Azpilicueta before moving Dest on.

There has been plenty of interest in Dest in the past, especially before he joined Barcelona from Ajax Amsterdam in 2020. Linked clubs have included the likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea, who could reignite that interest.

LIVE BLOG

11.56 BST: Goal reports that Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who has been on loan at Southampton this season, is attracting interest from AC Milan, Inter, Napoli, Newcastle, and West Ham.

Broja, 20, has impressed during his loan spell and has nine goals in 38 appearances. But the Albania international is unsure about his future at Stamford Bridge and could be persuaded to move if a club bids around £25m for his services.

11.11 BST: Real Madrid believe that Kylian Mbappe will announce a decision on his future this weekend, sources have told ESPN, with uncertainty around the situation causing "nervousness and confusion" over the club's chances of signing the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

According to sources, there is "pessimism" at Madrid over the potential deal, while there is a similar level of uncertainty at PSG. Earlier this week, sources close to the Ligue 1 champions told ESPN the club had given up on keeping Mbappe because they thought he would join Madrid.

However, with Mbappe expected to announce his definitive decision over the next few days, the France international has not communicated it to either club.

Madrid -- who have known for months that the player had given the OK to a move to the Bernabeu -- do not understand his behaviour over the past two weeks, sources said.

The club are nervous at this late stage because they have not received confirmation that Mbappe intends to formally accept their offer or stay in Paris.

Both clubs find themselves in a tense standoff as they expect the player to speak publicly this weekend.

10.28 BST: Paul Pogba is considering an offer to return to Juventus, sources have told ESPN.

The midfielder is set to leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of June.

There is interest from Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain in signing Pogba on a free transfer in the summer and the 29-year-old has a concrete proposal on the table from the Serie A side.

Sources have told ESPN that Pogba is yet to make a final decision and has not ruled out making a switch to PSG although Juventus are, for now, considered to be frontrunners to land the World Cup winner.

There has also been interest from Manchester City, although sources have told ESPN his preference is to move abroad.

09.51 BST: Tottenham Hotspur are exploring the possibility of signing Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic on a free transfer, sources have told ESPN.

Although Inter are continuing talks with the 33-year-old in an effort to find an agreement before his contract expires this summer, Perisic is increasingly likely to leave the club with Juventus leading the race for his signature.

However, sources have told ESPN that Spurs have emerged as a possible alternative destination, with the player open to a possible reunion with Antonio Conte in north London.

09.00 BST: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is facing a battle to relaunch his career this summer amid concerns Liverpool's transfer strategy could force him to see out the final year of his contract at Anfield, sources told ESPN.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 28, has not appeared in Jurgen Klopp's Premier League team since playing 62 minutes of the 3-1 win at home to Norwich in February and the former England midfielder was an unused substitute as a depleted Liverpool side won 2-1 at Southampton on Tuesday.

Despite being fit and available, the former Arsenal player's only first-team appearances during the past three months have been FA Cup outings against Norwich and Nottingham Forest.

But while Liverpool are prepared to listen to offers for Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, sources told ESPN the club will assess how much interest there is in him before setting a valuation on a player signed for £35m from Arsenal in 2017.

play 1:32 PSG's incredible attempts to keep Mbappe from Real Madrid Julien Laurens says even the French president has been involved in PSG's attempt to keep Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- According to Guillem Balague, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has told players that Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will not be joining them. The development comes as sources have told ESPN that has been "nervousness and confusion" over Madrid's chances of signing Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer. The France star is expected to announce his decision this weekend.

- Leeds United winger Raphinha could be of interest to Manchester United in the summer, according to The Telegraph. While the Red Devils are monitoring the situation, with Leeds possibly one game away from relegation, they are aware that the intense rivalry between the two clubs could get in the way of any deal. There has also been reported interested from Barcelona and West Ham United.

- Despite interest from West Ham United, Calciomercato are reporting that Udinese's Gerard Deulofeu wants to stay in Italy with Napoli and AC Milan possible options. Napoli looked at the Spain forward back in his Watford days and their interest could gain momentum in the coming weeks. Udinese want around €15m.

- Calciomercato have also reported that Lazio could be willing to offload Luis Alberto in the summer window, though they won't accept any offer under €40m. The player himself wants to return to Spain, with Sevilla having been mentioned. Lazio will lose Lucas Leiva when his contract ends this summer, while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is also expected to depart, so they could need to rebuild a whole midfield.

- Lille have announced that Xeka will leave the club when his contract ends in June, making him free to join another club. There is better news when it comes to Jose Fonte, though, with it being stated that the centre-back is staying with the club for one more year.

- Paulo Dybala, who will leave Juventus at season's end, has been linked to Internazionale but AS Roma legend Francesco Totti said he hopes the Argentina striker considers the capital club. When asked by Sky Sports Italia about Dybala, Totti said: "We will be in Milan for the [Samuel] Eto'o [Integration Heroes] match and we will play together, so I can give him some advice. We hope to succeed."

- With Dybala set for a Juventus exit, Fabrizio Romano reports that the Italian club are in advanced talks with Angel Di Maria over a one-year deal with an option for another season. PSG announced earlier Friday that Di Maria will leave the French side on a free transfer after seven seasons.