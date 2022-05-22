Craig Burley says it's a shame Kylian Mbappe didn't leave the comforts of PSG for a new challenge with Real Madrid. (1:37)

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Madrid turn to Tchouameni after Mbappe snub

Following the confirmation that Kylian Mbappe will be staying at Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Real Madrid are now recalibrating their transfer plans and prioritising the capture of players in key positions rather than rushing back into the striker market.

Sport says that means finalising the signing of AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is seen as the perfect player to replace Dani Ceballos.

Striker Mbappe had been Madrid's main priority for months -- so much so that Madrid pulled out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland before he agreed a €60 million move to Manchester City -- and Mbappe had been the subject of intense speculation with his contract set to expire in the summer.

However, Saturday's news that Mbappe has signed a new three-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions -- much to the chagrin of LaLiga -- means that Madrid are adjusting their plans accordingly.

Tchouameni, 22, has been impressive for Monaco this season and has been linked with clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. However, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is confident he can tempt the Frenchman to the Spanish capital.

LIVE BLOG

11.02 BST: Barcelona have made their first official offer to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, according to Bild.

Lewandowski, 33, is keen to leave the German champions before his contract expires in 2023, but Bayern aren't keen on letting him go as he is still one of the best strikers in world football.

Barcelona, who have little cash to spend this summer, reportedly made an offer of €32m but that was rejected as Bayern want around €40m.

10.52 BST: Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara says he will be leaving the club on a free transfer this summer.

Kamara, 22, helped Marseille back into the Champions League on the final day of the campaign but is keen for a new challenge and has been linked with the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Chelsea and Man United.

"I've made my decision, which is to not renew and to leave OM at the end of this season," he told Telefoot. "I think it's the best decision for the next part of my career.

"I'm at a point in my career where I want to progress, to discover a new challenge, a new league. I've chosen my future club, you'll find out who it is soon."

10.00 BST: Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo could be replaced by Luis Campos in the wake of Kylian Mbappe's shock U-turn to stay at the club, sources told ESPN.

Mbappe is due to sign a three-year deal, snubbing a widely expected move to Real Madrid, after a change of heart following months of negotiations between the two clubs.

Sources told ESPN one of the key points in Mbappe's discussions with PSG centered around Leonardo, with whom he has an uneasy relationship.

In one of the many rounds of talks held with the PSG hierarchy, Mbappe said he is not keen on Leonardo as the club's sporting director next season and identified transfer guru Campos as an alternative.

Campos was at Monaco when Mbappe burst onto the scene and won the Ligue 1 title in 2017, as well as reaching the Champions League semifinals. The 57-year-old has a reputation for unearthing top talent and securing large transfer fees for hidden gems, with Mbappe one of many notable successes.

09.00 BST: Paul Pogba is considering an offer to return to Juventus, sources have told ESPN.

The midfielder is set to leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of June.

There is interest from Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain in signing Pogba on a free transfer in the summer and the 29-year-old has a concrete proposal on the table from the Serie A side.

Sources have told ESPN that Pogba is yet to make a final decision and has not ruled out making a switch to PSG although Juventus are, for now, considered to be frontrunners to land the World Cup winner.

There has also been interest from Manchester City, although sources have told ESPN his preference is to move abroad.

play 0:33 Faez: Real Madrid angry with Mbappe over transfer snub Rodrigo Faez discusses Real Madrid's reaction to reports that Kylian Mbappe will be staying at PSG.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

- Fabrizio Romano reports that Juventus are targeting Angel Di Maria in a busy start to their summer. With Paul Pogba already considering an offer from Max Allegri's side, it's now former United winger Di Maria who is in "advanced" talks between the two parties, with the Argentine forward waving goodbye to PSG in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Metz.

- Fulham are keen to talk to Nemanja Matic after he leaves Manchester United at the end of the season, according to the Sun. The Premier League new boys are planning to bolster their squad following their return to the top flight, and they're particularly keen to add someone of Matic's experience. Fulham are confident they can tempt the former Chelsea midfielder back to west London. The 33-year-old is a free agent this summer after revealing he won't be staying at Old Trafford following the last game of the season on Sunday. Fulham are also monitoring Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall.

- Everton boss Frank Lampard is planning personnel changes at Goodison Park this summer and high on his list is Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. The 19-year-old loanee has helped Huddersfield to the playoff final this season, and now Lampard hopes he can offer the rising star regular top-flight football. Lampard has maintained a good relationship with Chelsea following his departure as manager and, after mentoring Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori on loan while in charge at Derby, the Sun says he hopes to use his old contacts once again and bring Colwill to Merseyside.

- The goalkeeper merry-go-round continues this summer. First it was Newcastle's attempts to lure Dean Henderson to St James' Park, and now with Tottenham looking at Southampton keeper Fraser Forster (according to the Athletic), Manchester United are now favourites to land Sam Johnstone from West Bromwich Albion. Spurs had also been linked with Johnstone, but United are keen to take him back to Manchester, according to the Mirror.

- AS Roma are intent on building a side capable of challenging for a Champions League spot next season, and Feyenoord's Marcos Senesi is seen as one player who can help them do just that. That's according to Calciomercato, which believes boss Jose Mourinho was so impressed by the 25-year-old's performance in the Europa Conference League that he now wants to sign the Argentina under-20 international.