Ruben Neves applauded the Wolves fans as if to say goodbye at the end of Sunday's 3-1 loss to Liverpool. Jack Thomas - WWFC

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Tug-of-war for Wolves' Neves

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in Ruben Neves, and could be set to battle it out in for his signature in the summer, according to the Mirror.

The Wolves midfielder has enjoyed yet another impressive campaign in the Premier League, where he has been a standout performer for Bruno Lage's side.

But the latest indicates that he would be willing to leave Molineux in search of a new challenge and, having already been linked with Barcelona, it now looks as though he will also have the option to remain in England's top flight.

Speaking after Wolves' final game of the season against Liverpool on Sunday, the Portugal international said: "Our careers are really short, we need to take the opportunities we have.

"We need to live those dreams in a short space of time. Let's see what happens. I cannot say too much about it."

With Neves' contract not set to expire until 2024, Wolves could demand a significant fee for his services, with previous reports suggesting that they were looking for around £70 million to part ways with the 25-year-old. He has made 33 league appearances this season.

08.00 BST: Antonio Conte has refused to confirm he will stay on as Tottenham head coach despite securing Champions League football next season, citing a need for talks with the club's hierarchy over their summer plans.

Spurs sealed fourth spot with a 5-0 win at relegated Norwich City on the Premier League's final day that ensured they finished in fourth place, above north London rivals Arsenal.

Earlier in the season, Conte had openly questioned his suitability for the job as Tottenham's top-four hopes appeared to be fading but Spurs won eight of their last 11 matches to overhaul Arsenal and reach Europe's premier club competition.

Sources have told ESPN's James Olley that Conte is seeking as many as six summer signings in an ambitious overhaul aiming to turn Tottenham into Premier League title contenders and will sit down with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director Fabio Paratici in a few days to discuss their transfer strategy.

"I am under contract until next summer you know very well I signed for one year and seven months. I enjoyed a lot, my time in Tottenham, because for me it was a big challenge to come in during the season," he said. "For a coach like me, it is not simple. It is a big challenge in a club with a fantastic stadium and a training ground and I knew the situation I could find -- to give me the opportunity to work in the way I want.

"On the other hand, you know very well that I am a person who has ambition. I like to fight for something important, I like to fight to lift a trophy. For me, this is a trophy and I am very happy. And then we will see.

"I always said to you at the end of the season, we speak with the club and find the best solution for me and for the club. Now I think for me, the club, the players it is good to have three, four, five days' rest and then the mind will be very clear. You can consider the whole season.

"You have to be very calm before speaking because now [there are] a lot of emotions in my mind, my heart. For this reason it would be very good to rest and then have a good meeting with the club to find the best possible solution."

- Juventus are weighing up the possibility of signing Kalidou Koulibaly, reveals Tuttosport. The 30-year-old centre-back will enter the final year of his contract in June and, despite Napoli looking to keep him at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Massimiliano Allegri looks to have identified him as a possible reinforcement at the heart of Juve's defence.

- Aston Villa are prioritising a move for Kalvin Phillips in the summer, according to the Telegraph. Steven Gerrard has placed the 26-year-old Leeds United midfielder at the top of his shortlist, as he prepares for his first summer transfer window in charge of the Villains. The Premier League side have also been rumoured to have agreed personal terms with Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

- Barcelona remain keen to sign Raphinha, but could now find it more difficult to agree a fee with Leeds after Jesse Marsch's side avoided relegation on the last day of the Premier League season, writes Sport. The Blaugrana and the 25-year-old winger's representatives have already agreed on personal terms, but the deal is now expected to take longer to complete, with fresh talks required over a fee.

- Real Betis are interested in signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to Foot Mercato. The 23-year-old is set to enter the final year of his contract in June, and that will make things more difficult for the Ligue 1 side to negotiate an increased fee to part ways with him. It is reported that the LaLiga club are keen to sign him, so that they can pair him together with France teammate, Nabil Fekir.

- Samir Handanovic is set to extend his contract with Internazionale by one year. The 37-year-old goalkeeper has been linked with an exit from the San Siro throughout the season, but it now looks as though he wants to continue in Serie A. Speaking to Dazn, as quoted by Nicolo Schira, he said: "I will stay here for another year."