Transfer Talk: Tottenham to battle Arsenal, tempt Man City's Jesus with Champions League football

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Spurs, Arsenal in line for Jesus

Having secured a Champions League spot for next season, Tottenham Hotspur are set to compete with bitter rivals Arsenal to sign Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, according to The Telegraph.

The Telegraph's report suggests that the Gunners have even spoken to the Brazilian's agent, though that hasn't stop Spurs from attempting to make the signing. Sources had previously told ESPN that Arsenal are weighing up their options after being told City will demand £55 million for Jesus' transfer this summer.

There has been plenty of discussion around Jesus' situation, especially since City announced the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Fresh from dramatically winning the Premier League title with City, the Brazilian told ESPN Brasil: "I am happy to be able to participate in this City project. I came here almost six years ago, with the ambition to win titles, and I think we are managing to do that.

"About my future, it's still uncertain," he admitted. "I have a contract with City and I have already expressed my desire to the City people and to my agent. I have in my head very clear what I want."

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is being chased by London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham. Michael Regan/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Sky Sports Deutschland have reported that Bayern Munich have made movements in recent days as they aim to bring in Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. It is also suggested that Kylian Mbappe staying at Paris Saint-Germain is a bonus for the Bavarians, as it means the Ligue 1 champions are unlikely to be able to afford a move for Mane.

- Manchester United are willing to spend €50m to bring in Villarreal defender Pau Torres, according to Marca. Erik Ten Hag wants a centre-back who is comfortable passing the ball, while the Yellow Submarine are braced to potentially lose some key players with Arnaut Danjuma and Pervis Estupinan also gaining interest.

- As Paulo Dybala prepares to leave Juventus upon the culmination of his contract, the Argentine has insisted to Sky Sports Italia that his next destination is still unknown, saying: "I still don't know what I will do." There has been reported interest from the likes of Internazionale and Tottenham among others.

- Atletico Madrid have joined Nice, Marseille and Lyon in showing interest in signing Lens right-wing-back Jonathan Clauss, according to Foot Mercato. Atleti's right side is said to be a priority due after Kieran Trippier joined Newcastle United in January. With Sime Vrsaljko also set to depart, Los Colchoneros would rather not have to play Marcos Llorente out of position. Clauss' transfer fee is said to be worth around €20m.

- With Ivan Perisic's contract coming to its culmination at the end of June, Internazionale have increased their wage offer in the hopes of persuading the Croatian to stay, reports Sky Sports Italia. There has been interest from Juventus and clubs in the Premier League but Inter are now offering €5m plus bonuses that are fairly easy to reach.