Arsenal are looking to move on Nicolas Pepe with Paris Saint-Germain as a potential destination, according to Foot Mercato.

Despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure to Barcelona in January and both Alexandre Lacazette and Edward Nketiah coming to the end of their contracts next month, the 26-year-old Pepe is set to leave the Emirates this summer.

The Ivory Coast international became a club-record signing when he joined the North London side for £72 million from Lille in 2019. Since then, he has struggled to find form in the Premier League, scoring just 16 goals in 80 appearances. With Mikel Arteta preferring to start Bukayo Saka on the right wing this season, most of his appearances have been made off the bench.

The winger has been reportedly offered to many clubs, starting with PSG, who are looking to replace Angel Di Maria. However, the winger could be difficult to offload this summer, as he remains in contract until 2024 and reportedly earns around £140,000 per week.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Newcastle United are keen on Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, reports the Telegraph. The 22-year-old, who registered 17 goals and 14 assists in 42 appearances this season, is valued well above £40m. Due to his contract expiring in 2025, it is likely the Bundesliga side will look to negotiate a substantial fee.

- Juventus are set to terminate Aaron Ramsey's contract when he returns from Rangers, reports TuttoSport. The Serie A side are prepared to cut their losses and release the 31-year-old from his £400,000-a-week contract 12 months early. Ramsey missed his penalty in the Europa League final loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

- Arsenal and Leicester are among several Premier League sides who are interested in young Chelsea star Levi Colwill, reports Goal. The 19-year-old has impressed on a loan spell to Huddersfield Town, making 36 appearances for the Championship side so far this season. The Terriers will take on Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

- Newcastle and Everton are set to lead race for New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos, according to Tuttomercato. The 23-year-old, who has been closely linked to Bologna, scored 23 goals in 36 matches for NYCFC last season are their way to winning the MLS Cup. River Plate have already had a €14m bid turned down for the in-form striker.

- Fenerbahce are interested in permanently signing Trezeguet from Aston Villa, reveals Ekrem Konur. The 27-year-old, who is currently on loan from the Premier League side, scored six goals and assisted three in his 13 appearances in the Süper Lig this season. The side from Istanbul reportedly leads interest from Turkish rivals, alongside clubs from Spain, France and Italy.