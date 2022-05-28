The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd keen on Chelsea's Kante

Manchester United are interested in signing N'Golo Kante from Chelsea, according to the Guardian.

Midfielder Kante's contract expires next year and with United keen to strengthen their midfield this summer, new boss Erik ten Haag will test Chelsea see if they're willing to negotiate.

Kante remains a key player for Thomas Tuchel however, and the German boss has made no secret of wanting to continue working with the 31-year-old World Cup winner.

Kante has experienced injury problems this season, which could be one reason the Blues might consider letting him leave. Tuchel has admitted his frustration at not always having Kante available due to injuries, but it would be a brave move for new Blues owner Todd Boehly to allow such a quality player join a major rival.

Will N'Golo Kante leave Chelsea for Manchester United? LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona's ability to lure striker Robert Lewandowski to Camp Nou is edging closer, according to Sport, who believe the announcement hinges on whether Bayern Munich can sign Sadio Mane from Liverpool. Sport believes Mane will leave Liverpool and head to Bayern in a move worth €30 million. Once that's confirmed, Bayern won't stand in Lewandowski's way, and the Polish 33-year-old is believed to have already agreed a deal at Camp Nou.

- Leicester City are interested in Manchester United midfielder James Garner, according to the Mirror. The Foxes have been impressed by Garner's loan spell at Nottingham Forest, with the 21-year-old playing a key part in helping Forest reach Sunday's Championship play-off final. Garner's long-term future at Old Trafford is unclear, with Leeds United and Southampton are also monitoring the situation.

- Villarreal are hoping to make Giovani Lo Celso's loan move to Spain a permanent one, but Tottenham Hotspur are asking for a fee of €20m, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist says that Villarreal boss Unai Emery is desperate to keep the Argentine midfielder, who helped Los Che reach the Champions League semifinal. It's seems that Lo Celso doesn't appear to be in Spurs boss Antonio Conte's plans for next season.

- West Ham United and Southampton are battling it out with Ajax Amsterdam for FC Salzburg striker Junior Adamu, according to the Daily Mail. The Austrian international, 20, who has also been targeted by Hertha Berlin and RB Leipzig, has been valued at around £12m. Adamu can play as a winger or striker and he's scored nine goals this season, including one against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Quick and skilful, he is contracted until 2025.

- Tottenham look to have succeeded in their quest to bring Internazionale's Ivan Perisic, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist says a two-year deal has been agreed between the two clubs, with a medical due to take place early next week before everything is signed and sealed. Tottenham had made the 33-year-old Inter midfielder a top priority, and his arrival could be key to the aforementioned Conte to extend his stay in London.

- New Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is keen to be reunited with Taylor Harwood-Bellis, according to the Sun. The former Manchester City skipper took the 21-year-old defender to Anderlecht on loan, and now he wants to make him a permanent addition at Turf Moor. Kompany is hoping his relationship with his former club will help facilitate the move, but he faces competition from Celtic and Brentford. Harwood-Bellis is believed to have recently brought a home in Cheshire, which could boost Burnley's chances.