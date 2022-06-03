The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Pogba, Juventus near deal

Juventus are entering the final stages of completing a three-year deal for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to Sky Sports.

The report states that the Serie A side have been given "verbal assurances" that the 29-year-old will re-join them as a free agent, after leaving United to join them for a then-world-record fee of £89.3 million in 2016.

Pogba's second departure from Old Trafford was formally announced on Wednesday, after a divisive six-year spell in the Premier League, making 233 appearances, only 27 of which came under the two previous managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is reported to have been the key figure to convince the France international to re-join the Old Lady, ahead of interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City, and a move back to Turin will make him one of the side's highest earners.

LIVE BLOG

09.39 BST: Clement Lenglet has agreed to leave Barcelona this summer in search of playing time, Catalan TV3 reports.

Lenglet, 26, has slipped down the pecking order at Camp Nou and knows he is not in Barca coach Xavi Hernandez's plans for next season, while the club are reportedly in talks with Tottenham over a loan move.

The French centre-back is under contract with Barca until June 2026. He has played 160 games since joining the Catalan outfit in 2018 in a €38m transfer from Sevilla.

09.11 BST: Levante captain Jose Morales has undergone a medical ahead of completing his transfer to Villarreal, Marca reports.

Morales, 34, scored 13 goals and set up seven more in 35 LaLiga appearances for Levante but was unable to help the Valencia-based club avoid the drop.

The winger has turned down a contract extension with Levante and is expected to sign a two-year deal with Villarreal in the coming days.

08.47 BST: Alvaro Morata said he has "quite a lot of options" for his next move after scoring for Spain in their 1-1 draw with Portugal on Thursday.

Morata, 29 -- who has been consistently backed by national team coach Luis Enrique -- put Spain ahead with his 26th international goal in the UEFA Nations League game in Seville.

The forward spent the last two years on loan at Juventus but returns to Atletico Madrid this summer with the Serie A club unwilling to pay a €35m fee to make the deal permanent.

"It doesn't depend on me. I'm calm," Morata said in a postmatch news conference on Thursday. "It's true you have preferences, I have quite a lot of options, I'm lucky with that... I'd like to be where I'm most wanted and valued. In the last three years I've been very happy at the places I've been, the last clubs (Atletico and Juventus) that I've played at have been marvellous."

ESPN reported that Barcelona were keen on Morata in January, while he has also been linked with a move to Arsenal.

08.30 BST: Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge was released by Australian club Perth Glory on Friday after playing less than 140 minutes of football in an injury-blighted campaign.

The 32-year-old former England international started only one of the six games he played and failed to find the net as Glory finished bottom of the 12-team A-League Men with four wins from 26 matches.

Sturridge was one of six players to leave Glory, the day after former Australia midfielder Ruben Zadkovich was named coach for the next two seasons.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Abbie Ingham)

- Real Madrid have had their opening offer for Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina rejected as negotiations for the 18-year-old continue, according to MLSSoccer.com. The Fire has provided a counteroffer and are expecting another bid for the United States youth international, who has started all of the club's 14 games in Major League Soccer this season. Despite interest from Premier League sides Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton, the teenager has reportedly made the Champions League winners his top choice.

- AS Roma has presented Henrikh Mkhitaryan with an ultimatum over his latest contract offer, reports Sky Sports Italia. The 33-year-old has been offered a new deal worth €3.5m plus with bonuses of €4.1m, along with an automatic one-year extension if the Serie A side qualify for Europe and he features in over half of the fixtures next season. The Armenian is reported to have until Saturday to decide whether to join Internazionale or remain in Rome this summer.

- Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Barcelona for a loan deal for Clement Lenglet, according to SPORT. This was initially reported to be a two-year agreement, but with new rules in place next month that impede loans than extend beyond one season, the LaLiga side are looking to negotiate a clause that can keep the 26-year-old in north London for a second year. The Catalan club are reportedly keen to offload the centre-back, who is under contract until 2026 but does not feature in Xavi Hernandez's plans for next season.

- RB Leipzig will have to fight to retain Josko Gvardiol, as Chelsea and Tottenham fight to bring the 20-year-old to Premier League, the Daily Mail reports. The Croatia international, who has made 46 appearances this season, is a target for the two London clubs, who are in the market for a left-sided centre back. The Bundesliga side are expecting offers for the defender, who is under contract until 2026 and has no release clause.

- Marseille would like Manchester City's Julian Alvarez on a loan deal for the upcoming season, according to Footmercato. After an impressive season on loan at River Plate, which saw the 22-year-old score 14 goals in 17 appearances, Pep Guardiola will have to decide whether to keep the Argentine at the club this summer. With Erling Haaland set to be the lead striker at the Etihad next season, a move to the Ligue 1 giants on a one-year deal may offer the forward some valuable game time.