The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Pogba, Juventus near deal

Juventus are entering the final stages of completing a three-year deal for Paul Pogba, according to Sky Sports.

The report states that the Serie A side have been given "verbal assurances" that the 29-year-old will re-join them as a free agent, after leaving for Manchester United for a then world-record fee of £93 million in 2016.

The midfielder's second departure from Old Trafford was formally announced on Wednesday, after a divisive six-year spell in the Premier League, making 233 appearances, only 27 of which came under the two previous managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is reported to have been the key figure to convince the France international to re-join the Old Lady, ahead of interest from both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City and move back to Turin will make him one of the side's highest earners.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid have had their opening offer for Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina rejected as negotiations for the 18-year-old continue, according to MLSSoccer.com. The Fire has provided a counteroffer and are expecting another bid for the United States youth international, who has started all of the club's 14 games in Major League Soccer this season. Despite interest from Premier League sides Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton, the teenager has reportedly made the Champions League winners his top choice.

- AS Roma has presented Henrikh Mkhitaryan with an ultimatum with latest contract offer, reports Sky Sports Italia. The 33-year-old has been offered a new deal worth €3.5m plus with bonuses of €4.1m, along with an automatic one-year extension if the Serie A side qualify for Europe and he features in over half of the fixtures next season. The Armenian is reported to have until tomorrow to decide whether to join Internazionale or remain in Rome this summer.

- Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Barcelona for a loan deal for Clement Lenglet, according to SPORT. This was initially reported to be a two-year agreement, but with new rules in place next month that impede loans than extend beyond one season, the LaLiga side is looking to negotiate a clause that can keep the 26-year-old in north London for a second year. The Catalan club is reportedly keen to offload the centre-back, who is in contract until 2026 but does not feature in Xavi Hernandez's plans for next season.

- RB Leipzig will have to fight to retain Josko Gvardiol, as Chelsea and Tottenham fight to bring the 20-year-old to Premier League, the Daily Mail reports. The Croatia international, who has made 46 appearances this season, is a target for the two London clubs, who in the market for a left-sided centre back. The Bundesliga side are expecting offers for the defender, who is in contract until 2026 and has no buyout clause.

- Marseille would like Manchester City's Julian Alvarez on a loan deal for the upcoming season, according to Footmercato. After an impressive season on loan at River Plate, which saw the 22-year-old score 14 goals in 17 appearances, Pep Guardiola will have to decide whether to keep the Argentine at the club this summer. With Erling Haaland set to be the lead striker at the Etihad next season, a move to the Ligue 1 giants on a one-year deal may offer the forward some valuable game time.