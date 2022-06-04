Robert Lewandowski says his "story is over" with Bayern Munich as he seeks a transfer away from the club. (0:47)

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: AC Milan, Juventus keep tabs on Pulisic

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic could be set for a summer move to Serie A, with the Daily Mail reporting that both AC Milan and Juventus are tracking the United States international.

Pulisic, 23, has struggled to hold down a regular place in Chelsea's first XI after moving to West London from Borussia Dortmund three years ago, making 50 Premier League starts with a further 24 appearances off the bench.

He has also been linked with a move to Liverpool.

"Of course, I want to get more playing time," Pulisic said at a news conference while away on international duty. "I want to be on the field as much as I can and be the sharpest I can be and fit as well.

"I think I still got a lot of games, but it's always something that I'm working at and trying to be regular at club level as well to put myself in the best position to be fit when I come here with the national team."

Christian Pulisic could move clubs in search of regular first-team football. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

LIVE BLOG

09.30 BST: Bild journalist Christian Falk says there has been no contact between Bayern Munich and Napoli for striker Victor Osimhen, amid the ongoing saga over Robert Lewandowski's future.

Corriere dello Sport had reported that the Bundesliga giants had approached the Italian side for their top scorer. Napoli are reportedly not willing to accept a transfer fee of anything less than €100m for the 23-year-old forward, who scored 14 league goals this season.

However, Bayern have no intention of finding a replacement for Lewandowski, who is heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Leeds United will look for a £60m transfer fee for Brazilian winger Raphinha, according to The Athletic. The 25-year-old playmaker has reportedly been on Barcelona's list of targets. Raphinha scored 11 goals to help Leeds remain in the Premier League.

- Jose Mourinho is eying Mario Gotze to replace Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with the Armenia international set to depart AS Roma for Serie A rivals Inter Milan, reports Calciomercato. The 30-year-old is in contract with PSV Eindhoven until 2024 but has a €5m release clause, with the midfielder already being linked with a move to AC Milan this summer. Gotze scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists in 52 appearances for the Eredivisie side this season.

- Sadio Mane has dropped a further hint about his future, suggesting that he plans to leave Liverpool this summer. Speaking at a news conference on Friday, the 30-year-old said that he will "do what they want," after being told that "60-70% of Senegalese people" want him to leave Anfield. The Senegal international has been at Anfield for six seasons, scoring 120 goals in 269 appearances, as Bayern Munich reportedly prepare an offer in the region of £30m.

- Julian Alvarez will not leave Manchester City on a loan deal amid links to Marseille, as the 22-year-old River Plate star is part of Pep Guardiola's plans for next season. The Argentine's agent, Fernando Hidalgo, told journalist Marcelo Palacios: "There is no chance that Julian will go to [Marseille]."