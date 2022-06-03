Transfer Talk: Bayern eyeing Napoli's Victor Osimhen as Robert Lewandowski replacement?

Robert Lewandowski says his "story is over" with Bayern Munich as he seeks a transfer away from the club. (0:47)

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY:

Bayern Munich's inquiry into Napoli's Victor Osimhen amid the ongoing saga with Robert Lewandowski may seem premature, according to reports.

Corriere dello Sport had originally revealed that the Bundesliga giants had approached the Italian side for their top scorer. They are reportedly not willing to accept anything less than €100 m illionfor the 23-year-old Nigerian forward's transfer, who scored 14 league goals this season.

However, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk, there has been no contact between the two clubs. He reports that the Munich bosses have no intention in finding a replacement for their 34-year-old Lewandowski, who is heavily linked with a move to Barcelona. Instead, they are working at keeping the Poland international at the Allianz Arena.

Lewondowski has enjoyed an eight-year stay with the German champions, scoring 344 goals in 375 games, however, despite another year left on his contract, he has made it clear he wants to leave this summer.

Lewandowski himself has said his time at Bayern is "over" and that he could not imagine staying on with the German champions.

"One thing is certain today -- my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation," Lewandowski said earlier this week during a news conference on international duty.

Will Victor Osimhen leave Napoli for Bayern? Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Leeds United are eyeing a £60 million transfer fee for Brazilian winger Raphinha, according to The Athletic. The 25-year-old playmaker has reportedly been on the top of the list of Barcelona. Raphinha scored 11 goals to help Leeds remain in the Premier League.

- Jose Mourinho is eying Mario Gotze to replace Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with the Armenia international set to depart AS Roma for Serie A rivals Internazionale, reports Calciomercato. The 30-year-old is in contract with PSV Eindhoven until 2024 but has a €5 million release clause, with the midfielder already being linked with a move to AC Milan this summer. The World Cup winner with Germany has managed 12 goals and 11 assist in 52 appearances for the Eredivisie side this season.

- Sadio Mane has dropped a further hint about his future, suggesting Friday that he plans to leave Liverpool this summer. Speaking at a news conference on Friday, the 30-year-old said that he will "do what they want," after being told that 60-70% of Senegalese people" want him to leave Anfield. The forward from Senegal looks set to leave after six seasons with the Reds, scoring 120 goals in 269 appearances, as Bayern Munich reportedly prepare an offer in the region of £30m.

- Julian Alvarez will not leave Manchester City on a loan deal next season amid links to Marseille, as the 22-year-old River Plate star is part of Pep Guardiola's plans for next season. The Argentine's agent, Fernando Hidalgo, told journalist Marcelo Palacios: "There is no chance that Julian will go to de [Marseille]."

- Luis Campos is set to become new sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain, according to Fabrizio Romano. After two meetings with PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the 57-year-old has reached an agreement to replace Leonardo Araujo this summer, as the Ligue 1 giants prepare an overhaul of changes this summer, following Kylian Mbappe's three-year contract extension.