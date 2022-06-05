The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United join race to sign Eriksen

Denmark international Christian Eriksen becomes a free agent at the end of the month and a host of clubs are queueing up to sign him -- and that list now includes Manchester United, reports the Sunday Mirror.

Eriksen signed for Brentford in January on a short-term deal which expires this month. The Bees have not given up hope that he will sign a new contract after they offered him the chance to restart his career months on from being fitted with an implantable cardiovascular defibrillator following a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

New United boss Erik ten Hag believes the 30-year-old can run the midfield as he looks to rebuild the squad, but he will not be able to offer Champions League football.

A return to Tottenham could be his most likely destination, after Spurs finished in the top four, and there's also interest from Everton. Brentford are prepared to make Eriksen the highest-paid player in their history, but they would not be able to compete with bigger clubs financially.

LIVE BLOG

10.14 BST: Paul Pogba is still mulling over offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain after the France midfielder's exit from Manchester United was officially announced, according to Sky Sports.

Pogba is using his post-season break to think about his future, with all three interested clubs making attractive offers to the World Cup winner. Perhaps with this in mind, Pogba's final decision regarding his next destination will be football motivated. Now 29, Pogba is aware that this could be the last big move of his career and wants to take his time to ensure the right decision is made.

It has previously been reported that Juventus are very confident of taking Pogba back to Serie A, but Real Madrid and PSG appear to still be in with a chance.

09.30 BST: The Daily Mail reports that Tottenham Hotspur have turned down a transfer offer of £17m from Ajax for Steven Bergwijn.

Bergwijn, 24, is desperate for more regular first team football and would be interested in a move to Amsterdam, his place of birth.

However, sources told ESPN on Friday that Spurs are continuing to demand up to €25m for Bergwijn.

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan have made first contact with Club Brugge regarding a possible move for Charles De Ketelaere, according to Calciomercato. The Belgian club's current demand of a €30m transfer fee is deemed to be too high but there is room for negotiation, with Milan intending to do everything possible to ensure he is part of Stefano Pioli's squad next season.

- A move to AC Milan remains the priority for Lille centre-back Sven Botman this summer, but Calciomercato reports that a change of ownership at San Siro has delayed a deal. If they decide to invest the €30m needed for the move elsewhere, then it is likely the Dutchman will be headed to Newcastle United.

- Henrikh Mkhitaryan could join Inter Milan when his AS Roma contract expires at the end of June, and La Gazzetta dello Sport have offered the names of three players they are considering bringing in to replace the Armenian. Isco, who will be a free agent when his Real Madrid contract ends this summer, and Mario Gotze of PSV Eindhoven could be options, with the former seen as the more likely of the two. Facundo Farias of Colon, who would require a €10m transfer fee, is also on Jose Mourinho's shortlist amid rival interest from Atalanta, Fiorentina, Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

- Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio, Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz, Jesus Vallejo, and Andriy Lunin all have an uncertain future at Real Madrid, according to Marca. This news comes with Gareth Bale and Marcelo already having said their goodbyes at the Bernabeu.

- As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United have reached an agreement with Stade de Reims for a deal to sign Hugo Ekitike, worth €30m plus €5m in add-ons. The Magpies will now hold negotiations with the 19-year-old striker's agent.