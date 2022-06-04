The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Pogba still mulling options

Paul Pogba is still mulling over offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain after the France midfielder had officially announced his Manchester United exit, according to Sky Sports.

He is using his post-season break to think about his future, with it being stated that all three of the interested clubs have made attractive offers to the World Cup winner.

Perhaps with this in mind, Pogba's final decision regarding his next destination will be football motivated. Now 29, Pogba is aware that this could be the last big move of his career and wants to take his time to ensure the right decision is made.

It has previously been reported that Juventus are very confident of bringing Pogba back to Allianz Stadium, but Real Madrid and PSG appear to still be in with a chance.

Manchester City had also made an attempt to bring him in, but while Pogba considered the offer, he felt the accompanying noise and hate would not be worth it.

He missed out on the Red Devils' last five games of the Premier League season due to injury.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan have made their first contacts with Club Brugge regarding a possible move for Charles De Ketelaere, according to Calciomercato. The Belgian club's current demands of €30 million are deemed to be too high but there is room for negotiations, with Milan intending to do everything possible to ensure he is part of Stefano Pioli's squad next season.

- A move to AC Milan remains the priority for Lille centre-back Sven Botman this summer, but Calciomercato report that a change of ownership at San Siro has delayed a deal, as they will decide next week whether to go ahead with it. If they decide to invest the €30m needed for the move elsewhere, then it is likely the Dutchman will be heading to Newcastle United.

- Henrikh Mkhitaryan could join Internazionale when his AS Roma contract expires at the end of June, and La Gazzetta dello Sport have offered the names of three players they are considering bringing in to replace the Armenian. Isco, who will be a free agent when his Real Madrid contract ends this summer, and Mario Gotze of PSV Eindhoven could be options, with the former seen as the more likely of the two. Facundo Farias of Colon, who would require a €10m transfer fee, is also an option amid interest from Atalanta, Fiorentina, Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

- Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio, Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz, Jesus Vallejo, and Andriy Lunin all have an uncertain future at Real Madrid, according to Marca. This news comes with Gareth Bale and Marcelo already having said their goodbyes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

- As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United have reached an agreement with Stade de Reims for a deal to sign Hugo Ekitike that is worth €30m plus €5m in add-ons. The Magpies will now hold negotiations with the 19-year-old striker's agent after being given permission by Reims, with Newcastle having been in the best position to sign him for weeks.