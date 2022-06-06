The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United's Matic to reunite with Mourinho at Roma

Roma are set to complete a deal for Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Matic, 33, made 23 Premier League appearances this season, but has decided to leave United on a free transfer this summer after an eight-year spell in England's top flight that began with a €25 million move to Chelsea from Benfica in 2014.

The Serbia international will sign a one-year deal with the Serie A side, which includes the option of a further year until the summer of 2024, as Roma boss Jose Mourinho has been looking to reunite with the player he managed at Chelsea as well as Old Trafford.

It is reported that Matic had a number of offers from around Europe, but decided on making the switch to the Estadio Olimpico for the chance to work under Mourinho again, with the Portuguese boss understood to be the decisive factor in his decision.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

08.47 BST: Liverpool midfielder James Milner is set to sign a new one-year contract at the club, says The Athletic.

Milner, 36, has reportedly "turned down more lucrative offers which included two-year deals at two Premier League clubs and one Major League Soccer franchise" to stay at Anfield on a reduced salary.

The former England midfielder made 39 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions in 2021-22, with his experience key to helping the club win two trophies (FA Cup and Carabao Cup) and go close to the Premier League and Champions League.

08.30 BST: Manchester United scouts sent to watch a potential transfer target reported back that one of their own players was the star of the show, sources told ESPN.

Talent-spotters from Old Trafford were dispatched to watch 21-year-old midfielder Joao Gomes play for Flamengo recently. But sources told ESPN the reports that made it back from Brazil highlighted Andreas Pereira as the most notable performer.

Pereira has impressed during a loan spell at Flamengo, but a permanent move to Brazil has all but collapsed. Sources told ESPN he is expected back at United in the summer with new manager Erik ten Hag, who knows Pereira from their time together at PSV Eindhoven, keen to take a closer look at the 26-year-old during preseason.

play 1:05 Leboeuf: Christian Pulisic needs to leave Chelsea Frank Leboeuf explains why he doesn't see a future for Christian Pulisic under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Liverpool have identified Christian Pulisic as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane, according to Bild. With Mane reportedly in search of a new challenge, Bild indicates that Jurgen Klopp's side are now looking to make a move for the U.S. men's national team winger, whom they had a bid turned down for in 2016. The 23-year-old Chelsea winger made 13 Premier League starts last season.

- Liverpool have turned down Bayern Munich's opening bid of an initial £21 million for Mane, reveals The Times. The Bundesliga club have been strongly linked with the 30-year-old Senegal winger in recent weeks, but it looks as though Liverpool aren't prepared to let him go for a low fee, despite him being interested in making the switch to the Allianz Arena. It is reported that the approach involved some add-ons worth £4m, which would have raised the overall value of the deal to £25m.

- Roma are keen on acquiring Juan Cuadrado from Juventus, reports Calciomercato. While the 34-year-old wing-back's automatic extension clause recently activated to see him remain at the Allianz Stadium until 2024, Mourinho is interested in signing him this summer. Cuadrado made 45 appearances for the Bianconeri last season, contributing to nine goals in the process.

- Al Nassr are prepared to part ways with Vincent Aboubakar, who is attracting interest from clubs in both England and Spain, reveals Ekrem Konur. The 30-year-old Cameroon international has seen a number of clubs monitoring his progress since his standout performances at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored eight goals in seven games. It is reported that he could be allowed to leave for a fee of €10m, with Fenerbahce are also interested in landing the forward.

- Napoli have joined the race for Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler, according to Marca. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder is on the radar of a number of clubs across Europe, and while he is reported to prefer a transfer within Spain, it is understood that he is open to a move abroad if he receives a suitable offer. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are his two most likely destinations if he does remain in his home nation, though they are yet to make an official approach to Los Che.