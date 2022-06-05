The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Jose Mourinho to reunite with Manchester United's Nemanja Matic

Roma are set to complete a move for Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 33-year-old midfielder will sign a one-year deal with the Serie A side, which includes the option of a further year until the summer of 2024.

Having decided on going in search of a new challenge, Jose Mourinho has remained keen on reuniting with the Premier League star who he managed at Chelsea as well as Old Trafford.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

It is reported that the Serbia international had a number of offers from around Europe, but decided on making the switch to the Estadio Olimpico for the chance to work under Mourinho again, with the Roma manager understood to be the decisive factor in his decision.

Matic made 23 Premier League appearances this season, and leaves after an eight-year spell in England's top flight that began with a £21m move to Chelsea from Benfica in 2014.

In April, Nemanja Matic announced he would be leaving Manchester City. David S. Bustamante/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Liverpool have identified Christian Pulisic as a potential replacement for Sadio Mané, according to Bild. With Mane recently believed to be in search of a new challenge, the latest reports indicate that Jurgen Klopp's side are now looking to make a move for the U.S. men's national team winger, who they had a bid turned down for in 2016. The 23-year-old Chelsea winger made 13 Premier League starts last season.

- Liverpool have turned down Bayern Munich's opening bid of an initial £21 million for Mané, reveals The Times. The Bundesliga club have been strongly linked with the 30-year-old winger in recent weeks, but it looks as though Liverpool aren't prepared to let him go for a low fee, despite him being interested in making the switch to the Allianz Arena. It is reported that the approach involved some add-ons worth £4m, which would have raised the potential overall value of the deal to £25m.

- Roma are keen on acquiring Juan Cuadrado from Juventus, reports Calciomercato. While the 34-year-old wing-back's automatic extension clause recently activated to see him remain at the Allianz Stadium until 2024, Mourinho is interested in signing him this summer. Cuadrado made 45 appearances for the Bianconeri last season, contributing to nine goals in the process.

- Al Nassr are prepared to part ways with Vincent Aboubakar, who is attracting interest from clubs in both England and Spain, reveals Ekrem Konur. The 30-year-old Cameroon international has seen a number of clubs monitoring his progress since his standout performances at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored eight goals in seven games. It is reported that he could be allowed to leave for a fee of €10m, with Fenerbahce are also interested in landing the forward.

- Napoli have joined the race for Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler, according to Marca. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder is on the radar of a number of clubs across Europe, and while he is reported to prefer a move in Spain, it is understood that he is open to a move abroad if he receives a suitable offer. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are his two most likely destinations if he does remain in his home nation, though they are yet to make an official approach to Los Che.