The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona look to sign Salah on free transfer in 2023

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been promised a move to Barcelona if he refuses a contract renewal at Anfield, as has been reported by The Mirror.

The Egypt international has one year left on his contract and has insisted that he will be a part of Jurgen Klopp's squad for the 2022-23 campaign. However, things become less certain after that point, as he will be able to leave the club as a free agent if a deal isn't agreed by the summer of 2023.

So far, Salah's demands for a pay rise have meant that no agreement has been reached during ongoing negotiations with Liverpool. The report claims that Barcelona have verbally promised the 29-year-old a move next season, which is reported to be a major reason behind him stalling in committing to Liverpool.

This comes despite Salah telling close friends months ago that he was willing to sign a new deal with the Merseyside club. With Sadio Mane's future also uncertain, Liverpool will be hoping that Klopp signing a contract until 2026 will help to persuade the two talismanic players to stay with him.

However, it is expected that various clubs will come into the equation if Salah's contract does run down.

08.58 BST: Robert Lewandowski has given the biggest hint yet that he wants to sign for Barcelona this summer, having made it clear once again that he wants to leave Bayern Munich.

Since first revealing his desire to move on from Bayern, Lewandowski has been strongly linked with Barca, whose coach Xavi Hernandez has confirmed the Poland international striker is a target.

However, while Lewandowski stopped short of naming the Catalan club in an interview in his homeland on Tuesday, he suggested he has his heart set on a move to Camp Nou.

"I am not considering any other offers." he told Onet Sport when asked about the 'club everyone is talking about.'

In another part of the interview, he also revealed: "I already have a house in Spain and I speak a little Spanish."

Lewandowski, 33, has said several times since the season ended that he wants to leave Bayern. He reiterated that request again, asking the German club to agree to an amicable exit.

"After various years at Bayern, giving my best, I now want to leave," he added. "Something has gone out inside of me. I want to leave Bayern to find new emotions in my life. I want new challenges.

"I have had eight beautiful years here, I have met so many wonderful people and I would like it to remain that way. Loyalty and respect are more important than work. The best way [forward] is to find a solution for everyone."

Sources have told ESPN that Bayern first want to find a replacement for Lewandowski, who only has a year to run on his contract, before negotiating a fee with Barca, who must work out how they will fund a potential deal.

08.30 BST: Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable football player in the world, according to Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory, followed by Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. and new Manchester City recruit Erling Haaland.

Mbappe, who turned down Real and signed a new three-year deal at PSG last month, topped the list with an estimated transfer value of €205.6 million, beating Vinicius (€185.3m) and Haaland (€152.6m).

Mbappe's PSG teammate Neymar holds the current transfer record. The French champions paid Barcelona €222m for his signature in 2017.

The top five was rounded off by Barca youngster Pedri (€135.1m) and Borussia Dortmund's English midfielder Jude Bellingham (€133.7m).

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Bayern Munich and Manchester United are both looking to sign Internazionale wing-back Denzel Dumfries, despite the former having already brought in Noussair Mazraoui, according to Calciomercato. Inter are willing to let the Dutchman leave if it means they don't have to offload Alessandro Bastoni -- who has been heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur. As well as their established interest in Raoul Bellanova, the Nerazzurri see Lazio's Manuel Lazzari, Juventus' Juan Cuadrado, and Shakhtar Donetsk's Dodo as possible replacements if Dumfries departs.

- Sky Sports Deutschland have stated that Bayern Munich are ready to improve their offer for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane's services, raising it to between €30m and €35m. The Bavarians are offering the Senegal winger a three-year deal in an attempt to persuade him to leave Anfield, with the main potential stumbling block being the transfer fee.

- Paris Saint-Germain are closely monitoring Lens' Seko Fofana as they aim to strengthen their midfield this summer, as reported by Le Parisien. The middle of the pitch is the area they want to focus on the most, as Marco Verratti is the only player in that position who is deemed to have been completely satisfactory.

- PSG are also keen on Stade Rennais' Lovro Majer, according to Foot Mercato. There could be competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig, but PSG are still looking to test the waters to see if they could bring the Croatia midfielder in.

- Leeds United winger Raphinha will turn down any approaches from Liverpool as he would prefer a move to Barcelona, as reported by Diario Sport. The Reds would be able to make a stronger financial offering as well as including Takumi Minamino in a deal, which Leeds would like, but Raphinha has his heart set on Barcelona. Barca chief Mateu Alemany will travel to Leeds this week in order to resume talks.