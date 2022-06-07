The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man City step up interest in Arsenal's Saka

Manchester City are considering making a move to sign Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, says The Daily Mail.

Saka, 20, has been one of the league's top young players this season and is tipped for a bright future after scoring 12 goals and laying on seven assists in 43 games.

The England international has a contract which expires in 2024 and has yet to agree terms over an extension, with City keen to pounce if he moves on.

Liverpool have also earmarked Saka as a future target, while Arsenal would be looking for a transfer fee in excess of £70 million before even starting negotiations.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

12.05 BST: Chelsea striker Armando Broja is being tracked by West Ham, according to The Daily Mail.

Broja, 22, scored nine goals in 38 games on loan at Southampton, but has now returned to his parent club where he faces an uncertain future.

The Albania international has also been linked with Everton and Newcastle.

10.54 BST: Chelsea could see two key players depart this summer.

play 1:29 Laurens: Surely Bale is going to Cardiff Julien Laurens says a move to Cardiff City makes perfect sense for Gareth Bale.

10.03 BST: Atletico Madrid could swoop for Pablo Sarabia and Carlos Soler this summer as Diego Simeone looks to strengthen a side that finished 15 points behind champions Real Madrid in LaLiga this season.

Sarabia, 30, is coming off the back of an impressive season on loan at Sporting Club in Portugal, where he scored 21 times in 45 appearances. Now back with Paris Saint-Germain, the French club are said to be willing to let him leave on a permanent basis to avoid losing him for nothing next summer, when his contract expires.

The attacking midfielder has been a regular for Spain under Luis Enrique, scoring seven goals in 20 caps, and is reportedly ready to return to his homeland, per Diario AS.

Meanwhile, Valencia midfielder Soler is another player on Atletico's radar, with Mundo Deportivo claiming incoming coach Genaro Gattuso will sanction a transfer this summer.

Soler, 25, is out of contract in 2023 like Sarabia and could be available for anywhere between €15m and €40m, according to different reports. Barcelona have also been linked with the Spain international.

09.37 BST: Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has emerged as a possible target for Real Madrid after the Spanish club missed out on Kylian Mbappe, according to various reports.

Marca, confirming a story first aired on Cadena SER, say Jesus has been offered to Madrid as City look to make room for new signings Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in attack.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly a fan of Jesus, who has a year to run on his contract in England, and Los Blancos are weighing up a transfer that would cost in the region of €50m.

However, Diario AS reveal a potential flaw in Madrid's plans, with Ancelotti's squad already containing three non-EU players in Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao, although they hope Vinicius will obtain a European passport soon.

AS add that could open the door for Chelsea, who, along with Arsenal and Tottenham, are also interested in signing the Brazil international this summer.

08.58 BST: Robert Lewandowski has given the biggest hint yet that he wants to sign for Barcelona this summer, having made it clear once again that he wants to leave Bayern Munich.

Since first revealing his desire to move on from Bayern, Lewandowski has been strongly linked with Barca, whose coach Xavi Hernandez has confirmed the Poland international striker is a target.

However, while Lewandowski stopped short of naming the Catalan club in an interview in his homeland on Tuesday, he suggested he has his heart set on a move to Camp Nou.

"I am not considering any other offers." he told Onet Sport when asked about the 'club everyone is talking about.'

In another part of the interview, he also revealed: "I already have a house in Spain and I speak a little Spanish."

Lewandowski, 33, has said several times since the season ended that he wants to leave Bayern. He reiterated that request again, asking the German club to agree to an amicable exit.

"After various years at Bayern, giving my best, I now want to leave," he added. "Something has gone out inside of me. I want to leave Bayern to find new emotions in my life. I want new challenges.

"I have had eight beautiful years here, I have met so many wonderful people and I would like it to remain that way. Loyalty and respect are more important than work. The best way [forward] is to find a solution for everyone."

Sources have told ESPN that Bayern first want to find a replacement for Lewandowski, who only has a year to run on his contract, before negotiating a fee with Barca, who must work out how they will fund a potential deal.

08.30 BST: Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable football player in the world, according to Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory, followed by Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. and new Manchester City recruit Erling Haaland.

Mbappe, who turned down Real and signed a new three-year deal at PSG last month, topped the list with an estimated transfer value of €205.6 million, beating Vinicius (€185.3m) and Haaland (€152.6m).

Mbappe's PSG teammate Neymar holds the current transfer record. The French champions paid Barcelona €222m for his signature in 2017.

The top five was rounded off by Barca youngster Pedri (€135.1m) and Borussia Dortmund's English midfielder Jude Bellingham (€133.7m).

play 2:04 Marcotti rates the chances of Lukaku & Pulisic leaving Chelsea The Gab-O-Meter returns to predict the Chelsea futures of Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Bayern Munich and Manchester United are both looking to sign Internazionale wing-back Denzel Dumfries, despite the former having already brought in Noussair Mazraoui, according to Calciomercato. Inter are willing to let the Dutchman leave if it means they don't have to offload Alessandro Bastoni -- who has been heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur. As well as their established interest in Raoul Bellanova, the Nerazzurri see Lazio's Manuel Lazzari, Juventus' Juan Cuadrado, and Shakhtar Donetsk's Dodo as possible replacements if Dumfries departs.

- Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been promised a move to Barcelona if he refuses a contract renewal at Anfield, as has been reported by The Mirror. The report claims that Barcelona have verbally promised to sign the 29-year-old, which is reported to be a major reason behind him stalling in committing to Liverpool.

- Sky Sports Deutschland have stated that Bayern Munich are ready to improve their offer for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane's services, raising it to between €30m and €35m. The Bavarians are offering the Senegal winger a three-year deal in an attempt to persuade him to leave Anfield, with the main potential stumbling block being the transfer fee.

- Paris Saint-Germain are closely monitoring Lens' Seko Fofana as they aim to strengthen their midfield this summer, as reported by Le Parisien. The middle of the pitch is the area they want to focus on the most, as Marco Verratti is the only player in that position who is deemed to have been completely satisfactory.

- PSG are also keen on Stade Rennais' Lovro Majer, according to Foot Mercato. There could be competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig, but PSG are still looking to test the waters to see if they could bring the Croatia midfielder in.

- Leeds United winger Raphinha will turn down any approaches from Liverpool as he would prefer a move to Barcelona, as reported by Diario Sport. The Reds would be able to make a stronger financial offering as well as including Takumi Minamino in a deal, which Leeds would like, but Raphinha has his heart set on Barcelona. Barca chief Mateu Alemany will travel to Leeds this week in order to resume talks.