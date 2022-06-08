The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool make €100m move for Nunez

Liverpool have reportedly offered €100 million to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, according to Record.

Nunez, 22, has found himself on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs this season, with Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham all keen to land him. Europe's elite clubs have also been tracking him, with Liverpool evidently leading the way as they seek to improve their forward line with the likely exit of Sadio Mane this summer.

The Uruguay international has scored 34 goals in 41 games this season for Benfica and reportedly has a €150m release clause in his contract.

But Liverpool won't spend that much to sign Nunez, so Benfica may need to think carefully about their latest offer.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

09.20 BST: Manchester United and Tottenham reported target Alessandro Bastoni has no intention to leave Inter Milan this summer.

Bastoni, 23, is under contract with Inter through June 2024. The Italy international has attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs after a strong season with the Nerazzurri.

"Regarding my future, I have two years left on my contract with Inter so I've very calm," he said. "The club has not notified me of anything so I'm truly calm. My focus is on the national team, then I will go on holiday and join Inter for pre-season training at Appiano Gentile."

Bastoni made 44 appearances for Inter in the past season.

08.55 BST: AC Milan are closing on a move for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, says Fabrizio Romano.

Sanches, 24, has reshaped his career in France after moving to Bayern Munich for a potential €80m back in 2016 when he was 18. The Portugal international flopped at Bayern but has starred for Lille and Milan have been interested for some time as they look to replace Franck Kessie, who is joining Barcelona this summer.

Romano claims Milan have reached verbal agreement with Sanches, but talks are ongoing over the transfer fee.

08.19 BST: Paul Pogba has spoken publicly for the first time since his departure from Manchester United and said he is looking forward to "enjoying" himself at his next club.

Last week, United announced that Pogba would leave the club for a second time on a free transfer after his contract expires at the end of June.

Sources have told ESPN that the midfielder is set to return to Juventus and Pogba said he wants enjoy his football again in the future.

"I just want the best for me," he told Uninterrupted on Tuesday. "I'm thinking, putting everything together, taking my time, and I'm just looking for the best, I want to play football, be myself always, and enjoy what I do.

"I need to enjoy what I do because otherwise I cannot perform well. I don't want to be thinking negatively. We can be losing games, trophies but you have to be happy and enjoy yourself -- that's what I'm looking for."

08.00 BST: Aurelien Tchouameni is set to join Real Madrid from AS Monaco on a five-year contract, sources have told ESPN.

The Champions League winners and the Ligue 1 side have reached an agreement for a deal worth up to €80m plus add-ons with the player set to undergo a medical before the transfer is completed.

Madrid have seen off competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool to land Tchouameni with both clubs attempting to convince the player to follow in the footsteps of Kylian Mbappe and turn down the Spanish giants.

ESPN reported in May that the midfielder had decided to choose Madrid despite the interest from Liverpool and PSG.

play 1:32 Is Carlo Ancelotti the greatest manager of all time? Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss the success of Carlo Ancelotti after he became the first manager ever to win the Champions League four times.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Juventus are beginning to grow impatient with Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria, who will be a free agent after June 30, with Barcelona also showing interest in the Argentine, reports Calciomercato. The Serie A side want the winger to sign on a two-year contract, while he wants to stay with them for one season before returning to his homeland. With Di Maria looking to weigh up his options, Juventus have insisted they won't wait long.

- Villarreal frontman Gerard Moreno has entered Barcelona's thinking as they aim to bring in a striker this summer, as has been reported by Diario Sport. The Blaugrana see the striker position as a key area to strengthen and, while Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski remains the priority, they are looking at alternatives in case the Poland international's situation becomes too complicated. Barca boss Xavi Hernandez feels that Moreno meets his requirements, having netted 13 goals in 27 games last season, and despite his release clause of €100 million, the Yellow Submarine are willing to negotiate and could accept around €40m -- a similar figure to what the Catalans are planning to invest to sign Lewandowski. However, there is expected to be competition for the 30-year-old's signature, as Atletico Madrid reportedly see him as a possible replacement for Luis Suarez.

- Chelsea are willing to subsidise some of Romelu Lukaku's wages as the Belgian tries to get a loan move back to Internazionale, as reported by The Evening Standard, who add that the Blues are demanding he also takes a pay cut. If the striker does leave, they want to bring in a specialist replacement with new owner Todd Boehly ready to sanction a £200m squad rebuild. Manager Thomas Tuchel is also willing to give striker Armando Broja a chance to impress in preseason after the Albania international caught the eye during his loan spell with Southampton.

- On Wednesday, midfielder Luka Modric will sign a one-year contract extension to stay with Real Madrid until 2023, as reported by AS. Negotiations were simple due to both sides being keen to stay together, and Modric will fly to the Santiago Bernabeu to sign the contract before re-joining his Croatia teammates.

- RB Leipzig are considering a move for Spartak Moscow midfielder Alex Kral, according to Sky Germany. The Czech Republic international played one solitary Premier League minute during his season on loan at West Ham United. There have been initial exchanges between the player's management and RB Leipzig, who could be set to lose Konrad Laimer and Amadou Haidara. They are also open to offloading USMNT star Tyler Adams if a suitable offer comes in.

- Corriere dello Sport have offered an insight into Roma's possible activity in the summer transfer window, stating that Roger Ibanez, Stephan El Shaarawy and Nicolo Zaniolo could be among the various players to leave. It won't be all departures, though, with Manchester United's free agent-to-be Nemanja Matic, Lille's Zeki Celik and Bodo/Glimt's Ola Solbakken all potential signings.