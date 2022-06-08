The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Trio of top European clubs all chasing Argentina's Lautaro Martinez

Clubs across Europe are beginning to circle for Internazionale forward Lautaro Martinez, according to Tuttomercato.

Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are all reported to be interested in the 24-year-old forward, with all three considering making a move for his services this summer.

The Argentina international was linked with an exit away from the San Siro last season, but signed a new deal in October that saw him commit his future with the Nerazzurri until 2026. However, his form in Serie A that saw him score 21 goals in 35 appearances last season has seen speculation begin to resurface.

And as Simone Inzaghi's side look to raise funds to try to secure a move for Romelu Lukaku, Martinez could be one of the players moved on in the opposite direction, with the Premier League club open to negotiations regarding a deal that would see Martinez make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Lautaro Martinez has 38 appearances and 20 goals for Argentina, and clubs around Europe are reportedly eager to attract him away from his current club, Inter Milan. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Sevilla have added U.S. men's national team midfielder Tyler Adams to their shortlist as they look to reinforce their midfield options this summer, according to AS. It is reported that the LaLiga club is looking for a replacement for Fernando Reges, and they are looking for a player who can also make an impact on both ends of the pitch. Adams, 23, made 37 appearances for RB Leipzig last season.

- Paris Saint-Germain are considering making a move for Milan Skriniar, writes Le Parisien. The Ligue 1 side are looking to add reinforcements to their defence after securing a new deal for Kylian Mbappe, and it looks as though they are looking to Internazionale stalwart Skriniar as one of the first moves they make for this summer. Skriniar continued to impress from shining in Internazionale's title winning season in 20/21, and featured 35 times in the league for the Nerazzurri last season.

- Southampton are moving quickly to find a replacement for Fraser Forster after he joined Tottenham Hotspur, and they look to have identified Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, reports the Daily Mail. The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, and could be allowed to leave the Etihad Stadium on a permanent basis for a fee in the region of £10 million.

- Wolves could be set to hold out for £70m if they are to part ways with Ruben Neves in the summer, according to the Telegraph. The Portugal international has attracted plenty of interest since the season ended, and could be open to leaving Molineux in search of a new challenge. He was a standout performer for Bruno Lage's side last season, and it looks as though they are issuing a hands-off warning with their high valuation for the 25-year-old midfielder.

- Internazionale have made a €5 million-per-season offer to Paulo Dybala, reveals Calciomercato. The 28-year-old forward's representatives met with the club on Wednesday as they look to reach an agreement to acquire Dybala on a free transfer from Juventus, but it is reported that there still some distance to go before an agreement can be reached, with the Argentina international looking for around £7 million-per-season. Dybala scored 10 goals from 29 appearances for the Bianconeri last season, though he will leave the club on June 30 having been unable to agree to a new deal in Turin.

- A report from ESPN Mexico says that Liga MX powerhouse Club America are looking to sign Jurgen Damm to a six-month contract. The Mexican winger has been without a club since February, when Atlanta United bought out his contract after head coach Gonzalo Pineda said Damm didn't figure into the team's plans. He made 24 appearances in two seasons with Atlanta, recording four assists and no goals. According to the ESPN Mexico report, Club America see Damm as a gamble due to his months of inactivity, but there will be clauses for an extension if he plays well.